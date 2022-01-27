Australian Open, Berrettini to the Nadal test with the top-5 ATP goal

Tonight the match against the Majorcan: not only the final in Melbourne is up for grabs but also a further leap in the ranking

Tired of playing tennis. But above all it improves. Matteo Berrettini after winning with Alcaraz and Monfils and at the end of four hours of play he learned this maxim very well. In Australia in the highlights of the matches he managed to bring those to the surface of his body energies that were used to bring home matches with exuberant and powerful players (like Alcaraz) or solid and experienced players (like Carreno Busta and Monfils). With a “hot” player – as they say in the jargon – like Alcaraz, the Italian tennis player managed to contain the comeback of the young Spaniard, who was destined to become a regular in the upper quarters of the world rankings. In the fifth set, at the stroke of the fourth hour, it seemed that the fate of the Roman tennis player, after losing the third and fourth sets, would have been to be overwhelmed by the speed of Alcaraz’s shots. Instead, at a certain point Berrettini remembered that he was not by chance the number six in the world and Alcaraz remembered being an 18 year old boy, with all his fears at the sight of the finish line. And he ended up closing the tie-break with a double fault.

With such an expensive test Berrettini certainly did not start with a large margin in the percentages for the victory over a player as solid as Carreno Busta, in his game bag a semifinal in a grand slam. But even in this case the tennis player did not fail “proof of six”His current place in the standings. Three hours of play but above all a hail of ace, no less than 28. Now that Nadal is here, in the event of a victory Berrettini will reach only one place away from a fellow citizen. That Adriano Panatta who in his magical 1976, after the double Rome – Paris, reached the fourth seat of world tennis. With Rafa, Berrettini replicates the Flushing Meadows semi-final in 2019 and now as then he is back from an epic battle with Monfils. And even here as against Alcaraz he was able to contain the comeback of the transalpine who seemed to have more in the fifth set.

“I pulled the energies out of the heart”Matteo said at the end of the game, demonstrating the maturity but also the awareness acquired despite having to go through another injury some time ago. Berrettini is a beautiful image of Italian tennis. Strong-willed, concrete, with powerful tennis that still has room for improvement that he himself seems to want to overcome. Compared to AAA – dria – nooo ”, its predecessor in the world rankings, perhaps he will never be a magazine character as was Panatta.

But that’s okay, even better this way. He has an excellent team that follows him, a good coach who is also a nice person. After becoming number 100 in the world, Vincenzo Santopadre had started taking orders in the family restaurant without pulling it off. He immediately taught Berrettini the logic that hard work pays off in the end. And with Nadal, another dragon in refusing defeat as he demonstrated for the umpteenth time with Shapovalov, that logic could come his way and the music could be different from the previous Flushing Meadows. The Majorcan won in three after having canceled a set point in the first. We will play on the weak points. If Berrettini’s setbacks become razor-sharp on Nadal’s biman lifts then even the number five in the world, in case of victory, will no longer be just a mirage. Berrettini has accumulated fatigue in this slam but he also has one greater awareness of himself due to so many battles waged and won. On the other hand, to train for the race you have to train in the race.