Australian Open: Berrettini, what an effort! He beats Kozlov in 4 sets, now there is Alcaraz

Matteo gives the second set to the US wild card, then he is no longer wrong. After the “thanks imodium” he writes on the camera “today everything is fine”

After Lorenzo Sonego, Matteo Berrettini also breaks into the third round of the Australian Open thanks to the painful victory over the American Stefan Kozlov, bent in four sets for 6-1 4-6 6-4 6-1 after 2 hours and 38 minutes of suffering . After the “thanks imodium” of the first round, Berrettini leaves the field writing on the camera “everything is fine today”. But it was a huge effort to bring home the game in the suffocating humid heat of Melbourne for a Berrettini still looking for the best possible condition.

Uphill – It felt like a walk and instead it turned into an ordeal. Three games were enough for Matteo Berrettini to snatch the serve from Stefan Kozlov, who immediately appeared too fragile and powerless to keep up with the blue who largely dominated the first set 6-1 thanks also to the avalanche of mistakes by his rival. At 1-1 in the second set, Matteo offered the American wild card the first break point of the match and saved it by pulling a first winner out of the hat and then holding the serve. In the fourth game Kozlov saved three break points and with a streak of five points he struggled to float to catch up with his rival on 2 all. On 3 all Matteo had a small drop in tension and conceded two more break points.

The first was canceled by an outgoing service and the second by the first and straight forward combination. But at the third opportunity Kozlov made the deserved break by exploiting Berrettini’s forehand mistake for the 4-3 Kozlov. Here Matteo had 4 balls of the counter break which, however, he did not exploit, increasing the confidence of Kozlov, good at exploiting the service, making two valuable short balls and attacking to try to confuse as much as possible a Berrettini perhaps short of legs and in confusion. At 4-5 Matteo had two more chances for the even 5, but Kozlov did not move back an inch and in the end the American managed to bring home the set by closing the fraction with a valuable straight crossed from the left corner of the field.

The key – In the third set Berrettini gritted his teeth, he remained in the wake of his rival who seemed to have more resources and more energy. But in the tenth game, at 5-4 for the blue, Matteo exploited the only break point of the set, which was also the set point, in the best of the world, placing a winning backhand response that marked the rest of the game. At this point Kozlov died and Berrettini flew quickly to 3-0 in the fourth and then closed for 6-1. Now there is a very delicate match against Carlos Alcaraz. It will take a decidedly different Berrettini to be able to aspire to reach the round of 16.

January 19, 2022 (change January 19, 2022 | 08:21)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link