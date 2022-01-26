Australian Open, curiosities: animals protagonists in Melbourne

Animals protagonists in Melbourne: the seagulls stop the game and the Greek helps a terrified ball boy

The photo of the day on Day 8 of the Australian Open perfectly captures the two faces of sport: victory on the one hand, defeat on the other, two sides of the same coin played by Alizé Cornet and Simona Halep. After 63 attempts in her career, the Frenchwoman qualified for the first time in the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam tournament and was unable to contain her tears after winning 6-4 3-6 6-4 on the Romanian. The shot that went around the world contains 17 years of attempts.

Tsitsipas handyman – A few hours after Sinner’s match, visited by a butterfly during the final interview, another insect peeps into the Rod Laver Arena. However, the ball boy is too scared to approach and this time the unwanted guest must necessarily be removed. The problem is solved by the Greek champion Stefanos Tstitsipas, who removes the unwanted guest from the camp and from the girl.

Field invasion – From one species to another the step is short. During the daytime session of matches it is still the fauna that imposes its presence on the fields of Melbourne Park with three seagulls that have interrupted the mixed doubles between Stosur-Ebden and Fourlis-Kubler. The unexpected invasion of the field on the Kia Arena forced the chair judge to stop the point and restart the players.

Hot shot of the day – The hot shot of the day is all Made in Russia. A sprawling Daniil Medvedev showed all his elasticity and resistance in defense, confirming himself as the man to beat in this edition of the first Grand Slam of the season.

Defeated in a struggled eighth final the French naturalized American Maxime Cressy with a score of 6-2 7-6 (4) 6-7 (4) 7-5.

