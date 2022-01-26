Australian Open: Daniil Medvedev cancels a match point and will find Tsitsipas in the semifinals (Video)

Daniil Medvedev in the photo

Daniil Medvedev comeback two sets and cancels a match point and reaches the semifinals atAustralian Open.

In the quarter-finals the Russian beat Felix Auger-Aliassime (9), with the score of 6-7 (4/7) 3-6 7-6 (7/2) 7-5 6-4 in a battle lasting 4h42 ‘.

The 21-year-old Canadian appeared from the very beginning an opponent of great level and absolute maturity, but the swerve to put the match on its tracks came between the first and second set when, after easily conquering the first tie-break, he moved quickly to 3-0 without allowing the opponent to re-enter the game until the end of the third fraction. Interrupted due to rain – and to facilitate the closure of the roof on Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena – the second tie-break of the evening was in fact a solo by the 25-year-old Muscovite who slowly took over the reins of the confrontation, however granting the North American the point to close the match in the tenth game of the fourth set. Canceled the opportunity, in the fifth Medvedev overcame the resistance of the young rival in the third game, hitting the third break of the match after having canceled three game balls in the previous game.

Then at 5 to 4, 15-40, he canceled two other delicate break points before closing the match with the first match ball available for 6 to 4.

In the semifinal will face Stefanos Tsitsipas (4).

GS Australian Open F. Auger-Aliassime [9] F. Auger-Aliassime [9] 7 6 6 5 4 D. Medvedev [2] D. Medvedev [2] 6 3 7 7 6 Winner: D. Medvedev Service Development Set 5 D. Medvedev 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 4-6 F. Auger-Aliassime 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 4-5 D. Medvedev 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 3-5 F. Auger-Aliassime 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 3-4 F. Auger-Aliassime 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 2-3 F. Auger-Aliassime 1-1 → 1-2 D. Medvedev 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 F. Auger-Aliassime 0-0 → 1-0 Service Development Set 4 D. Medvedev 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-6 → 5-7 F. Auger-Aliassime 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-5 → 5-6 D. Medvedev 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 5-5 F. Auger-Aliassime 15-40 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 F. Auger-Aliassime 3-3 → 4-3 F. Auger-Aliassime 2-2 → 3-2 D. Medvedev 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 F. Auger-Aliassime 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 D. Medvedev 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 F. Auger-Aliassime 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Service Development Set 3 Tie-break 0-0 * 0 * -1 1 * -1 1-2 * 1-3 * 1 * -4 1 * -5 2-5 * 2-6 * 6-6 → 6-7 F. Auger-Aliassime 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-6 → 6-6 D. Medvedev 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 F. Auger-Aliassime 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 D. Medvedev 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 F. Auger-Aliassime 3-4 → 4-4 F. Auger-Aliassime 2-3 → 3-3 F. Auger-Aliassime 2-2 → 2-3 F. Auger-Aliassime 1-2 → 2-2 D. Medvedev 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 F. Auger-Aliassime 0-1 → 1-1 D. Medvedev 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Service Development Set 2 F. Auger-Aliassime 5-3 → 6-3 F. Auger-Aliassime 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-2 → 5-3 F. Auger-Aliassime 4-2 → 5-2 F. Auger-Aliassime 3-1 → 4-1 F. Auger-Aliassime 2-0 → 3-0 D. Medvedev 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 2-0 F. Auger-Aliassime 0-0 → 1-0 Service Development Set 1 Tie-break 15 * -40 0-0 * 0 * -1 1 * -1 2-1 * 2-2 * 3 * -2 4 * -2 4-3 * 5-3 * 6 * -3 6 * -4 6-6 → 7-6 F. Auger-Aliassime 6-5 → 6-6 D. Medvedev 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 5-5 → 6-5 F. Auger-Aliassime 4-5 → 5-5 D. Medvedev 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 F. Auger-Aliassime 3-4 → 4-4 F. Auger-Aliassime 2-3 → 3-3 F. Auger-Aliassime 2-2 → 2-3 F. Auger-Aliassime 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 D. Medvedev 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 F. Auger-Aliassime 0-1 → 1-1

18 Aces 15

4 Double faults 9

69% 116/168 1st serves in 64% 126/196

78% 91/116 Win 1st serves 75% 94/126

48% 25/52 Win 2nd serves 51% 36/70

18% 2/11 Break points won 60% 3/5

85% 41/48 Net points won 73% 30/41

29% 57/196 Receiving points won 29% 48/168

64 Winners 49

1 Return winners 0

75 Unforced errors 53

6 Return unforced errors 0

182 Total points won 182

215 km / h Fastest serves 213 km / h

199 km / h 1st Serve Average 195 km / h

167 km / h 2nd serves average 156 km / h