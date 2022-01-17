Australian Open day 1 – Italians: great start for Giorgi, Berrettini suffers but advances

Camila Giorgi, first blue smile

The Australian Open 2022 is launched and the first successes for the Italian tennis players arrive. Excellent debut for Camila Giorgi, who overcomes the Russian Potapova 6-4 6-0. Despite not having played a game since last October 23, Camila played fairly well, even if she made some mistakes due to the accumulated “rust”. He canceled a break point in the very first serving game, then two more delicate break points on 4 all. Potatova did not take advantage of the two opportunities, so she was overwhelmed by Giorgi’s power in the next game and ran away at the start of the second, making the break, by force, in the second game. Four games in a row, the decisive break until the final 6-0. In fact, there was no match after that.

“My opponent stayed in the game because I made some understandable mistakes. But I’m really happy to be back on the pitch and especially my level of play ”, these are Giorgi’s words (source Supertennis).

Much more complicated the debut for Matteo Berrettini. Our best player and seeded # 7 in seeding, fought over three hours to overtake the American Brandon Nakashima, 46 62 76 (5) 63 the final score in favor of the Roman. Contract, many errors in pushing from the baseline, the blue wins but showed a less than brilliant tennis in this debut.

Berrettini struggles to pick up the best pace, forced to save two break points in the fourth game and two more in the eighth. Nakashima (one of the surprises of the last Milan NextGen Finals) is very fast on the pitch, misses little and instead does not grant any break points. Berrettini in the tenth and decisive game of the set capitulates, giving up the service to zero.

Matteo starts very strong at the start of the second, great “blow” with the forehand and immediate break, consolidated with the service. With a second break in the seventh game, the blue ends with a peremptory 6-2. The third set is the most balanced and decisive for the fate of the match. The balance is not broken, with the blue saving from 15-40 in the tenth game (there were two set points), while Nakashima had canceled a break point in the fifth game. At the tiebreak, Berrettini asserts his best class, snatching the first 5 points with class; the American comeback by canceling two set points, but finally the blue closes for 7 points to 5.

In the fourth set Berrettini suffers at the start, canceling two break points, like Nakashima himself in the following game. The break in Matteo’s favor comes in the sixth game, a break 4-2. Closes 6-3, suffering but eventually reaching the desired result.

In the second round Matteo will find the American Stefan Kozlov, n.169 in the ranking, in the second round.