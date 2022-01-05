Australian Open director: “Explain Djokovic why he has medical exemption”

Australian Open director Craig Tiley urged Novak Djokovic to reveal the reason for the “medical exemption” that will allow him to participate in the first Grand Slam of the year, without ever having said whether or not he is vaccinated against Covid.

“It would certainly be helpful if Novak explained the conditions under which he applied for and obtained an exemption,” Tiley, who is also president of Australia’s Federtennis, told the media. “I encourage him to talk about it with the community …

We have been through a very difficult period in the last two years and I would appreciate some feedback on that, ”he added.

However, Tiley denied that the number one in the world received preferential treatment to obtain such an exemption, during a process supervised by the Australian authorities and those of the State of Victoria. A total of 26 players or staff members, out of the roughly 3,000 expected in Australia, have applied for an exemption and only a few have obtained it, he explained.

Already winner of 20 Grand Slam tournaments, such as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, Djokovic is aiming at Melbourne for the title that would give him the record. The Australian Open, which starts on January 17, is his favorite tournament: it is in Melbourne that the Serbian won his first Grand Slam (2008), and none have won as much as he (nine editions).

For months “Nole” had questioned his participation in the first Grand Slam of the year, due to the obligation for players to get vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter Australia and be able to compete. Yesterday he announced that he had obtained a “medical exemption” which allows him to make the trip.

The Australian Federation has taken refuge behind medical secrecy for not explaining this exemption. But the green light has sparked many negative reactions, in particular from some players who have denounced favorable treatment towards the Serbian. Who never made it clear about his vaccination status and in April last year he spoke out against mandatory vaccination, which was then expected to allow the resumption of tournaments despite the pandemic.