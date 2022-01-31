Australian Open, Djokovic and Federer crown Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal in the history of tennis and in the most incredible way. To the Australian Openthe Spanish champion beat the Russian Medvedev in the final 2-6, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 after a crazy comeback, winning the 21st career Grand Slam. First place overall in major tournaments for the Majorcan, who thus surpasses his rivals of all time Novak Djokovic And Roger Federerstop at 20.

Australian Open, Nadal: “A month ago I thought about quitting”

At the end of the match, Nadal he burst into tears and after months of ordeal with a foot injury he revealed: “It was great, a month ago I didn’t know if I would be back to play tennis, now I’m here and you can’t know what I went through to be here, thanks for your warmth. A month and a half ago I would have told you this was going to be my last Australian Open, now I can’t tell. I will continue to give my all to return next year. It was undoubtedly one of the most exciting months of my career, these three weeks will remain forever in my heart.

I’m not hiding, I want to be the one who will win the most. I want to be the greatest of the greats. Because in the end this is sport, competition. And I am competitive. But it’s not an obsession. I have always fought to be the one who wins more than others but if someone does better, whoever they are, I can only accept it. Anyone of us three (referring to Djokovic And Federer) will win more Grand Slams, but we can still say that we have made our dreams come true ”.

21st Slam for Nadal: Djokovic’s message

Novak Djokovicthe great absent to Australian Open after all the case that broke out for the lack of Covid vaccine, he congratulated Nadal for this historic milestone: “This year at the Australian Open an extraordinary tennis was played and the finals were exceptional. Congratulations to Rafa Nadal for the 21st slam. An amazing goal. It is always impressive to see your fighting spirit prevail once again. Enhorabuena! Daniil Medvedev he gave everything he had, playing with the passion and determination he got us used to ”.

Federer: “Congratulations to my friend and great rival”

The other historical rival of Rafael Nadal he wanted to send a message to the Spaniard. These are the beautiful words of Federer: “Congratulations to my friend and great rival for the 21st career Grand Slam. A few months ago we were talking about the fact that we were both on crutches. Never underestimate a great champion. Your incredible work ethic, dedication and fighting spirit are an inspiration to me and so many other people. I am proud to share this era with you and honored to have played a role in improving you more and more, the same you have done with me for the past 18 years ”.

