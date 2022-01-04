Australian Open, Djokovic has medical exemption. Here’s how it works

Press release from Tennis Australia to clarify the position of the # 1 non-vaccinated Serb. The American, twice in the top eight, first attacks the Serbian, then retracts

It is a “medical exemption” that allowed Novak Djokovic to leave for Australia to play the first Grand Slam of 2022. The attempt at clarification comes from Tennis Australia, which after the announcement by the Serbian – “Today I’m going to Australia with an exemption permit “- issued an official statement to try to dampen the inevitable controversy:” Djokovic asked for a medical exemption which was granted to him following a rigorous review process involving two independent groups of medical experts “, begins the note.

The exemption – The statement continues: “The vaccination protocols against Covid-19 for the Australian Open, including the procedure for players requesting medical exemption, have been finalized by the Victorian Department of Health and Tennis Australia. The requests for medical exemption were reviewed by a panel of experts consisting of physicians from the fields of immunology, infectious disease and general medicine. Applications that met national guidelines established by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ATAGI) were then subjected to a second review conducted by a government-appointed group of medical experts, the Independent Medical Exemption Review Panel. ” The note concludes by emphasizing the need to ensure privacy and highlighting how “the independent, multi-stage review process was designed to ensure the safety of all at the Australian Open”.

The latest statements – However, the clarification still leaves several gray areas, especially due to the impossibility of knowing – for the aforementioned reasons of privacy – what are the real reasons behind the medical exemption granted to Djokovic. The process has been explained in detail, but its subject remains unknown. The Vice Premier of the State of Victoria, James Merlino, said this last December 8: “All participants will have to be fully vaccinated. Medical exemptions cannot be a loophole for privileged tennis players.” Statements followed by those of Craig Tiley, director of the Australian Open, who opened to an alternative possibility: “No one can play the Australian Open unless he is vaccinated. The only condition under which, outside the vaccination, you can take the field only if you receive a medically approved exemption from the Australian authorities. But up to now, no medical exemptions have been granted. ”

The four conditions – But what are these conditions of the Australian government? One: an acute medical condition that led to hospitalization or major surgery; two: a recent swab positivity that would lead to a six-month postponement of the vaccine; three: a serious side effect resulting from the administration of the first dose; four: mental health conditions that could make the vaccine a risk (this leads to a temporary exemption).

The Sandgren case – To make an already fragile situation creak further was the news of the absence of Tennys Sandgren – American, number 96 in the world, twice among the best eight tennis players in Melbourne (2018 and 2020) – as not vaccinated. “Sandgren didn’t try to apply for any medical exemptions, so he told me, because he didn’t meet any of the criteria listed for one,” US journalist Ben Rothenberg tweeted. But the same player immediately intervened to deny those who spoke of alleged claims against Djokovic: “They are falsehoods of the ca … or from clickbait. I hope that [Djokovic] win it all. “Earlier, however, Tommy Paul had commented on an Instagram photo of TennisTV – in which the presence of Djokovic was announced – mentioning Sandgren himself:” Will you be there too? “Sandgren’s response:” I don’t have the same thrust. “The two Americans threw it on irony, the person concerned clarified his point of view. But there are still several doubts about the Djokovic case, despite the communication work of Tennis Australia.

January 4, 2022

