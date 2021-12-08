Australian Open, Djokovic is on the list of participants. Serena gives up

For a long time the participation of the number 1 in doubt due to the vaccination obligation, now the confirmation of the organizers. He will go on the hunt for the 21st Grand Slam. Tennis Australia: “No exceptions for him”

Novak Djokovic is on the list of participants for the Australian Open scheduled at Melbourne Park from January 17th to 30th. After months of rumors about the vaccination status of the number 1 in the world, today the organizers have published the entry list and his name is there. Absent instead Serena Williams. Djokovic is chasing the 21st Slam title, thus overcoming Federer and Nadal, stuck at 20.

Doubts – Djokovic had questioned participation and did not want to reveal whether he had been vaccinated, a fundamental requirement for participation. But after he appeared on the Serbian team for the January ATP Cup in Sydney yesterday, he was also placed on the list for the Grand Slam. Williams, who has won 23 Grand Slam titles and is -1 from Margaret Court’s all-time record, should have played but are not quite fit. The seven-time Melbourne champion said she retired following the advice of her medical team. “While this is never an easy decision to make, I’m not where I need to be physically to compete,” he said. All the top 20 of the world rankings have been confirmed on the draw, including the world number one, the Australian Ashleigh Barty, and the Japanese star Naomi Osaka.

The rules – Before the announcement of the main draw, the organizers of the Australian Open had reiterated that all players had to be vaccinated to participate, but the request for a medical exemption for Djokovic with the support of Tennis Australia was denied. “All Australian Open players, customers and staff must be vaccinated,” Tennis Australia said in a statement. “Any suggestion that Tennis Australia is looking for loopholes is simply not true.” Government officials in the state of Victoria, which hosts the Australian Open, have been adamant. And on Wednesday, Vice Premier of State James Merlino added: “Everyone is looking forward to the Australian Open and everyone who participates – spectators, players, officials, staff – everyone should be fully vaccinated. There are no loopholes for privileged tennis players ”. Last month, Djokovic’s father Srdjan suggested that his son “probably wouldn’t play” in Australia. “Of course he would like to go there with all his heart,” he told Serbian television. “But I really don’t know if that will happen. Probably not under these conditions, with this blackmail … “.

