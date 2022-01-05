Australian Open, Djokovic, prime minister: “Without rehearsal, he will be on the return flight”

The exemption granted to the Serbian champion to play the tournament created a rift between the state of Victoria and the government. Public opinion is inflamed

The State of Victoria and Tennis Australia on the one hand, the Australian government on the other. The Djokovic case – who left to play the Australian Open, despite not being vaccinated, thanks to a medical exemption – is dividing public opinion, but also institutions. Who says no is Karen Andrews, Australian Minister for Home Affairs: “While the Victorian government and Tennis Australia can allow an unvaccinated player to compete in the Australian Open, it is the Commonwealth government that will enforce our requirements at the Australian border. “.

NO SPECIAL TREATMENT – She added that all unvaccinated arriving people “must provide acceptable proof” of their medical grounds for exemption in order to enter Australia or else they will be rejected or “forced to serve a 14-day quarantine. No individual. who participates in the Australian Open will receive special treatment “. Earlier, tournament organizer Craig Tiley told Channel 9 that 26 athletes applied for medical exemptions and “a handful” were granted, under guidelines set by federal regulators. “We’ve made it harder for anyone applying, to make sure it’s the right process and to make sure medical experts deal with it independently. It would certainly help if Novak explained the conditions under which he applied for and was granted an exemption. “.

THE PRIME MINISTER – Following the statements of Karen Andrews, the words of Scott Morrison, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Australia also came. Who, speaking to reporters, did not use half measures: “Anyone trying to enter Australia must comply with our border requirements. Now Novak Djokovic, when he arrives in Australia, will have to provide acceptable proof that he cannot be vaccinated for reasons doctors. We await your presentation and what evidence you provide us. If this evidence is insufficient, he will be treated no differently than anyone else and will be on the next plane to go home. ” The arrival of the Serb is expected for the next few hours.

January 5, 2022

