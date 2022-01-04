Australian Open, Djokovic will be there: medical exemption granted for the anti Covid vaccine

He won Novak Djokovic, he has lost common sense. The number one in the world, always skeptical of the Covid vaccine, will play the Australian Open. The Serbian has dissolved his reservations: he has received the special exemption that guarantees him to go to Melbourne without revealing his vaccination status. Although, at this point, it seems clear what his position is. As announced on Instagram, the tennis player left the heat of Malaga, where he was training, to fly to Australia.

In the photo he posted, Djokovic has his bags packed and ready to go: “I had a great time with my loved ones during the break and today I’m going to Australia with an exemption permit. Let’s go 2022!”. The defending champion, who has won the tournament that opens the tennis season nine times, has therefore obtained an exemption from the Australian authorities, which require vaccination certification to enter the country. And from the organization of the tournament, which requires participants to be vaccinated.

Djokovic has always hinted that he has not been vaccinated, even without saying so explicitly. It is another victory of his, the least exciting of his career.