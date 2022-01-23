Australian Open: Doubles. Bolelli-Fognini reach the quarters after having canceled the match point. J. Murray-Soares eliminated

Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini in the photo – Photo Getty Images

Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini they reach the quarter-finals of doubles at the Australian Open.

The 36 year old from Budrio, n.25 in the specialty ranking and the 34 year old from Arma di Taggia, n.93 ATP in doubles, eliminated in the round of 16 for 36 76 (7) 63, after a battle lasting over two and a half hours , the British Jamie Murray and the Brazilian Bruno Soareseighth favorites of seeding.

The Italian duo also canceled a match point at 6-5 in the second set tie-break.

The blue couple will challenge the Australians in the quarterfinals Dane Sweeny and Li Tu, on the scoreboard thanks to a wild card, or the couple formed by the American Rajeev Ram and from the British Joe Salisburyseeded runners of the tournament, champions in 2020 and still finalists in the last edition.