Australian Open, first training at Melbourne Park for Djokovic

The number 1 in the world already on the pitch: “I want to try”. But the Australian government can still decide to expel him. And the Serbian prime minister asks his Canberra colleague “may he prepare well”

After the first (legal) victory, Novak Djokovic is already on the pitch to build the second at Melbourne Park. The world number 1 was seen training today at the Australian Open venue, in the aftermath of his resounding court victory over his visa cancellation. Nine-time first Slam champion of the year, Djokovic warmed up in a gym before entering the players’ area and heading to the center of the pitch where the tournament will begin in six days.

For now, participation is still in doubt, as the Australian government is able to cancel his visa once again. “I came here to play one of the biggest tournaments in front of incredible spectators,” Serbian ace no vax wrote on Instagram on Monday. But a week into the tournament (January 17-30), Christopher Tran, a government lawyer, warned that Canberra may still decide to expel the player, banning any entry into the territory for three years.

Power – The Australian government said yesterday it was considering what action to take. “Immigration Minister Hawke still has the option to consider canceling Mr Djokovic’s visa under his personal authority,” his office said in a statement to the media. And today the prime ministers of Australia and Serbia discussed the situation. The images of Djokovic stopped at the airport sparked protests by compatriots in Serbia. Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his Serbian counterpart Ana Brnabic agreed in their phone conversation to keep in touch about the 34-year-old’s disputed visa, Morrison’s office said. “The prime minister explained our non-discriminatory border policy and his role in protecting Australia during the Covid pandemic,” Morrison’s office said in a statement. Brnabic asked Morrison to ensure that the tennis star was treated with dignity, the Serbian public broadcaster reported. “The Serbian Prime Minister particularly stressed the importance of the conditions for training and physical preparation, considering that Novak Djokovic was not allowed to train in the previous days and the Melbourne tournament starts this weekend,” said the Serbian TV. “I am delighted and grateful that the judge canceled my visa cancellation. Despite everything that has happened, I want to stay and try to compete in the Australian Open. I remain focused on that, ” Djokovic tweeted shortly after midnight on Tuesday. But Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is considering exercising his power to expel the tennis star under separate legislation. “The minister is currently looking into the matter and the trial remains ongoing,” Hawke’s office said in a statement.

The court – However, Judge Anthony Kelly’s ruling is a bad setback for Australia, which for two years has been imposing strict border restrictions to tackle the pandemic. The ruling states that the legal costs incurred by the player – who claims to have contracted Covid in December to justify his request for medical exemption – will have to be reimbursed and will be borne by Australian taxpayers.

The story – Djokovic landed in Australia on January 5 with a medical exemption from vaccination justified by a positive test for Covid-19 on December 16 last year. “I am not vaccinated,” Djokovic told the border official, according to a transcript released by the court. He said he was baffled that his medical exemption, approved by two medical committees in Australia, had not been accepted. After an overnight interrogation at Melbourne airport, border control officers determined that the medical exemption was invalid, canceled his visa and transferred him to a detention center pending deportation. The Australian government insists that a recent infection only counts as an exemption for residents, not for foreign nationals trying to enter the country. According to the court’s findings, the player did not have the opportunity to present his arguments before his visa was invalidated by the authorities. The morning after his arrival, Djokovic was informed that he had until 8.30 am to respond to any cancellation of his visa. But at 7.42 the customs officer had already canceled it. According to the judge, if the authorities had given him time, Djokovic “could have consulted other people and presented arguments to explain why his visa should not be canceled”.

The ATP stated that the case that led to the trial was “harmful on all fronts, including for Novak’s well-being and his preparation for the Open. Australia”. The tennis governing body said it respected the sacrifices of the Australians, who endured the lockdown for two years but added that it was clear that by going to Melbourne the player “thought he had obtained the necessary medical exemption”.

Seeded – Although he is not yet certain of being able to participate, Novak Djokovic has been confirmed as seeded No. 1 of the Australian Open. In the men’s draw in seventh place is Matteo Berrettini, in eleventh Jannik Sinner.

January 11, 2022 (change January 11, 2022 | 11:07 am)

