Australian Open, Fognini immediately out and battered: the controversy breaks out

To the victories of Berrettini And Sonego in the male field, to those of Giorgi but also the companies of Trevisan And Bronzetti in the women’s field it acts as a counterbalance for the Italtennis agli Australian Open the defeat already in the first round of Fabio Fognini.

The 34 year old from Arma di Taggia, 32 ATP, was beaten for 61 64 64, in just over an hour and three quarters, from the Dutch Tallon Griekspoor, 25-year-old from Haarlem, 62 in the ranking, playing the Slam Down Under only for the second time. A premature defeat that threatens to leave aftermath in Fognini and many on social media complain about the surrender shown by the blue tennis player.

Fognini eliminated in the 1st round of the Aus Open: net knockout

In fact ended even before starting the sixteenth adventure of Fognini ai Australian Open. The Ligurian tennis player, married to Flavia Pennetta, started badly (3-0) against the Dutchman Griekspoor who quickly won the first set (6-1).

Fognini he asked for a medical time out for a problem in his right shoulder, massaged for a long time by the physiotherapist. The blue tried, he returned to the field but appeared too discontinuous in his performance and disheartened in his attitude. And as often happens to him when the game goes wrong he was unable to overcome the difficulties subsequently losing a break both in the second and in the third set.

Fognini’s knockout opens the controversy: has the descending parable begun?

On paper for Fognini that of Australian Open it had been a benevolent draw although his opponent, Griekspoor was still a tough opponent from a technical point of view. But the Ligurian tennis player who stumbled upon one of his classic “no” days failed. Expensive the price to pay, a scorching defeat and premature elimination in the first slam of the year.

“What a bad end Fognini!”. Many tennis fans criticize the blue tennis player’s attitude on social media, commenting on the defeat against the Dutchman. For many, this defeat could mark the beginning of the downward path of Fognini’s career. Someone goes down hard and asks himself: “Does he really still play? Don’t you realize that everyone is beating him? ” and who reproaches him “With that arm there he could have made an even better career … With that head there, he made a miracle to make a career like that. Sometimes hateful and limited “. And there are those who give him advice for the immediate future: “After years in which he pulled the” cart “in men’s tennis, it could be an idea for Fabio to focus on the double with Bolelli with slam ambitions and with an eye to Davis “.

