Australian Open, Fognini the only Italian to have beaten Nadal in the Slams

Fabio is the only Italian to have overtaken Nadal in a Grand Slam, in comeback: “You can’t just beat him, you have to knock him down. Nole is waiting for him in Paris, it will be a super challenge”

Federica Cocchi

“And what do I have to say .. 21!”. So Fabio Fognini celebrated Rafa Nadal’s victory on Instagram. A boy from the 80s like him, a companion for many years on the circuit. Fabio has just arrived from Melbourne where he reached the quarter-finals in doubles with his friend Simone Bolelli and will soon be at the airport for tournaments in South America, Buenos Aires and then Rio De Janeiro.

Fabio, what effect did Rafa’s feat have on you?

“He is an incredible fighter. It is difficult to find the words to describe what he has done, these are feats that only the greatest champions can accomplish.”

Especially after the many injuries and the foot operation. You know what it means to have had surgery on both ankles two years ago.

“Among other things, it was Rafa himself who pushed me to do it, we talked about it in Montreal, during the tournament, and having his opinion was important. Ours is a physique that asks a lot. We are not hitters, our game is set on running and if you are not well you make a lot of effort. For a champion like him on the one hand it is easy, because mentally he is really from another planet. After what he has been through, his result really leaves you speechless and you can’t than admire it “.

Do you confess, is having lived in the Age of the Big 3 more bad luck or luck?

“Eh, good question. Blessed youth who is coming and will be able to win something serious! Seriously, obtaining important results in this unrepeatable era, with three phenomena capable of winning twenty, twenty-one Grand Slams each, is almost impossible. been witnesses, it is still a privilege “.

He remains the only Italian to have managed to beat him in a Grand Slam, moreover in comeback … One thing to pass on to his three children and grandchildren.

“I was talking about it the other day with Josè Perlas, who was with me in that US Open in 2105. Good times …”.

Yes, but how do you do it? Because she is not for everyone eh.

“I earned it because I believed in it, I stayed there believing in my tennis. I admit that I saw some clips of that game, I remember that the next day I was completely drained of energy.”

Nadal was two sets to zero in the final with three break points for 4-2 Medvedev.

“He doesn’t give up, Rafa doesn’t just have to beat him, you just have to knock him down. He consumes you, physically and mentally, I’m proud to have beaten him in Monte Carlo. Only Djokovic or Federer managed to stop his competitive fury.”

How do you think Djokovic, another friend of yours, will react to this overtaking?

“As I know him, I think he has blood boiling in his veins. On the one hand, he will be almost happy, because these are the challenges that motivate him. He must have thought,” Great, you won … See you again in Paris. ” He is very competitive, he has shown it over the years. But here, if Rafa wants to, he will also win Paris and score 22 “.

But between the two who do you prefer?

“They are unrepeatable phenomena in the history of tennis. I don’t want Rafa and Nole but I am born and I remain Federiano. If I have to buy a ticket, I buy it to see Roger”.

Don’t these peer achievements make you want to get back to top levels?

“Physically now I’m fine, apart from a few ailments, nothing serious. I want to take the chances that I will be able to earn myself again, go back to feeling the emotions of important matches before saying goodbye to everyone. Of course I would like to rise in the ranking and win a tournament. , but it is of little importance to be number 30 or number 60, the important thing is to stay on the pitch and feel good “.

Also in doubles he is returning to take away some satisfactions paired with Bolelli, the quarter Slams are a good result. Are the Beans back?

“We hadn’t played for two or three years, we immediately had a final, eating a second set of chickens, and a quarter-final in Melbourne where we played a bad game and we rightly got out. He plays with Gonzalez and I don’t want to get in. his calendar, but already in Rio we will return to do the tournament as a couple “.

But didn’t Davis’ Italy and the Atp Cup have the double problem?

“If anyone is in need, we are available, this double has always been there and will continue to exist”.