Australian Open: Italian declarations. Matteo Berrettini and Lorenzo Sonego speak (Video)

Matteo Berrettini and Carlos Alcaraz in the photo

Matteo Berrettini : “Very good, at his age I had no ATP points! He can only get better by playing games like this: I was lucky to win today. In the third set I felt confident, it seemed like I had the game in hand but that’s how it is in tennis, just a moment…. In the fourth set I felt without energy but then in the fifth I just thought about fighting on every point. Two years ago groin problems, last year abdominals: this year first stomach problems and now the ankle… that’s enough! However, now I am very happy ”.

Lorenzo Sonego : “These matches always teach me something. The players who shoot so hard use their legs very well, they have great stability, I have to improve these aspects in the future. The regret for not having taken advantage of the hole in the scoreboard is there, certainly it is better to find Kecmanovic than Djokovic in the third round, but today he played well, me not enough. I made too many mistakes and didn’t take advantage of the moment at the start of the third set, when he felt the pinch after losing the second like that. Now I’ll go to South America, I don’t know yet if directly to Buenos Aires or for the tournament before “.

