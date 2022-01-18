Australian Open – Italian statements: Sinner, Cecchinato and Travaglia speak (with match videos)

Jannik Sinner ITA, 2001.08.16

Jannik Sinner : “It was not an easy first match, especially because it was against a player who already had three qualifying matches behind him. There was also wind. I tried to get used to the conditions and it turned out to be a good first round for me. I must definitely avoid drops before closing the stage but today the wind disturbed me as it disturbed him too (Sousa).

Stefano Travaglia : “In the first set I was two times ahead of a break and I also served for the set at 5 to 4 but both times I gave up the bar to 30. At 4-3 I tried to put some more worked first to increase the percentage, but if the speed was lower I saw that he would immediately enter me in response, so it would have been necessary to find higher percentages by serving at full speed. In any case, the first set is certainly the one where I had the best chance of winning compared to the second.

I also had a muscle problem in my left leg during the game (possible cramps). I was able to stay from the back, but getting out of the serve on the left leg was very difficult. It was quite hot, we had spent a lot in the first three sets, so it’s understandable, even if I didn’t expect it ”.

Marco Cecchinato : “Today the only thing I liked about the game I played was my head, because on a physical level it is still difficult to play. I’m returning from an injury that kept me stationary for seven weeks, an injury to the extensor tendon in my right elbow. I did the preparation here starting on December 30th, even starting to play with soft balls, so it wasn’t easy at all. I had three sets played in my legs, one every day, with other players, so it was all very difficult today. However, I’m happy because from the first to the last day I trained with great consistency. I canceled from the previous two tournaments because I was absolutely unable to compete, I still have a bit of a nuisance in the backhand, and there is still a bit of fear that I still have to shake off to play the full-arm backhand. Now we have to finish the preparation before we can start the season on clay in South America “.

