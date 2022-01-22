Australian Open, Jannik Sinner also in the round of 16: the Japanese Daniel defeated in 4 sets

Two Italians in the round of 16 ofAustralian Open: after Matteo Berrettini, does not even betray the other spearhead of blue tennis. Jannik Sinner defeats the Japanese Taro Daniel in 4 sets with the score of 6-4, 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 in two hours and 40 minutes. A good proof of the 20 year old from South Tyrol number 10 in the world, who apart from a blackout in the second set showed his superiority over Daniel, number 120 in the ATP ranking and coming from the qualifiers.

Read Also Matteo Berrettini beats 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz after four hours and five sets

Domenica Berrettini faces the Spaniard Pablo Carreno-Busta and has the chance to reach the quarter-finals, continuing the streak of great performances in the Grand Slams, after the semifinal at the US Open, the final at Wimbledon and the quarterfinals at Roland Garros. Sinner instead waits Alex De Minaur, winner of the challenge with Andujar. It will be a tough match, because the 22-year-old Australian is driven by the cheering of the home crowd.