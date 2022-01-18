Australian Open: Jannik Sinner’s “intriguing” draw

Jannik Sinner in action in Melbourne

Johnson; Murray, Daniel; De Minaur, Majchrzak, Andujar, Molcan; Bautista Agut, Kohlschriber, Fritz, Tiafoe, Dimitrov, Paire, Baez, Tsitsipas. It is not a causal list of players. They are the possible opponents of Jannik Sinner in this Australian Open on the way to the semifinal. A path that is anything but easy, but not impossible either.

Obviously this is a game, it’s really a bit early to dream ... But given Ruud’s exit and Tsitsipas’ conditions to be verified, on his return after the elbow operation, Jannik’s scoreboard is fairly tempting.Not easy, but it is not a minefield with objectively very difficult obstacles. Berrettini, for example, if he has to face Alcaraz in the third round, he will have much more headaches.

If Jannik will play “as Jannik”, he should have no huge problems overcoming the American Johnson, a good tennis player but on a downward path and plagued by many problems in the recent past. And then the very fascinating challenge against Sir could arrive in the third round. Andy Murray, who continues to surprise and warm hearts with his epic battles, like a true Braveheart with a racket. The experience of the Scot (5 times finalist at the Australian Open) and his excellent response could put Jannik in difficulty; but the progression and rhythm of the blue could become unsustainable for the defenses of the former n.1 in the world, especially if Piatti’s pupil will serve well.

In case of victory and access to the second round, the opponent will be one of De Minaur, Majchrzak, Andujar or Molcan. De Minaur today has not convinced at all against Musetti, he is the fastest tennis player in the West and defends himself like few others, but still tends to make many technical errors, so he is a tough rival but within the reach of a good Sinner. Having overcome this obstacle, we would reach the quarters, where the matter begins to get more complicated.

Tsitsipas is the obvious favorite, but it remains to be seen how his elbow will react to the efforts of multiple 3 out of 5 games. The injury penalizes him especially on serve, and Sinner’s response is one of the most interesting hits in his repertoire. Between the two there are three previous ones, but all played on clay. In addition to the Greek, they could be absolutely dangerous Taylor Fritz, who defeated Jannik at the latest edition of Indian Wells, even quite sharply; Bautista Agut, who at the beginning of the season is always one of the most uncomfortable players to face and who has already played very close matches with Sinner (despite having lost all three); And Grigor Dimitrov, who in Australia has often played very well (only one precedent, in favor of Bulgarian, on the ground of Rome 2020). There is as well Frances Tiafoe, a name that does not evoke good memories in Sinner … but who knows that the land of kangaroos is not the ideal scenario to take a good revenge …

We repeat again: it is only a game, or rather a perspective, even if it is undoubtedly intriguing. The decisive aspect remains the level and intensity of Sinner: when Jannik plays well, he has already shown that he can play against everyone. Let’s follow it with passion, hoping to be able to have fun in these Australian nights, the coffee machine is ready …

Marco Mazzoni