Australian Open live: Matteo Berrettini against Gael Monfils on a tightrope, we go to the fifth set

It is the day of Matteo Berrettini who in the second quarter final of the Australian Open 2022 challenges Gael Monfils for a place in the semifinal of the Australian Slam. Great expectations for Azzurro who for the second time will cross racquets with the 35-year-old Frenchman: two previous ones, both in favor of Azzurro.

When they first met in New York in 2019, Berrettini won at the fifth set tie-break and Matteo’s career entered a new dimension. Three years later, Berrettini is the first Italian tennis player to hit at least the quarter-finals in all the Grand Slams, but beware of a Monfils in a state of grace, who has not yet lost a set in Melbourne. It will be a great show.

Monfils in great shape therefore, in short, a match that promises to be electrifying and not to be missed. Also because, waiting for one of the two in the semifinals there will be the revived Rafa Nadal, capable of winning the battle in 5 sets against the Canadian Shapovalov.

Matches of the day

M. Keys (USA) – B. Krejcikova (CZE / 4) 6: 3, 6: 2

T. Kokkinakis (AUS) / N. Kyrgios (AUS) – T. Pütz (GER) / M. Venus (NZL) 7: 5, 3: 6, 6: 3

R. Nadal (ESP / 6) – D. Shapovalov (CAN / 14) 6: 3, 6: 4, 4: 6, 3: 6, 6: 3

A. Barty (AUS / 1) – J. Pegula (USA / 21) 6-2 6-0

LIVE G. Monfils (FRA / 17) – M. Berrettini (ITA / 7) 6-4 6-4 3-6 3-6 …

Monfils Australian Open 2022 Credit Photo Getty Images

14:03 – We go to the fifth set: Monfils completes the comeback

Gael Monfils completes the comeback in response to the fifth set-point: it goes to the fifth set, as in New York in 2019

13:50 – Oxygen at the service for Berrettini

Injection of confidence for Berrettini, who holds the bar with 3 first winners. Come on Matteo

13:43 – BREAK MONFILS: delicate moment

Now Monfils does more things with the forehand, he goes back to break ball and this time he doesn’t fail: the winner on the line.

13:36 – Fourth set: 2-2 balance

Berrettini has a bit of difficulty in responding from the left in this delicate phase of the game, but his serve is back very solid.

13:25 – The fourth begins: Berrettini refuses the break

Fourth set and the inertia of the match is now in Monfils’ favor, but Berrettini immediately cancels the break ball with the first of 2 consecutive aces.

Gael Monfils – Australian Open 2022 Credit Photo Getty Images

13:17 – Match reopened: the third set is from Monfils

THIRD SET MONFILS: 6-3 thanks to the break conquered in the third game. The Frenchman let go of his arm.

13:08 – BREAK MONFILS, the first of the match

Berrettini’s first double fault costs him the first break … And Monfils, in risk-taking mode, immediately climbs 5-2

13:00 – Berrettini saves a break ball (with the ace)

Matteo saves a break point with the ace on 30/40, hammers and holds the serve: 2-2

12:45 – Go to the third set

THIRD SET and immediately a complicated game for Berrettini to the advantage, but without break points, defended after more than 5 minutes

Quarterfinals match against Gael Monfils of France during day nine of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 25, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. Credit Photo Getty Images

12:35 – The best point in the second set

Magic of Berrettini: the backhand slice petrifies Monfils

12:33 – SECOND BERRETTINI SET: DOUBLE 6-4

Matteo in control after the break in the seventh game, closes 6-4 and takes 2 sets to zero. Decisive was that 20-minute game, the fourth of the set, in which Berrettini canceled 3 break points, entering the mind of Monfils.

12:25 – BREAK BERRETTINI

BREAK BERRETTINI on 4-3. Monfils starts his game by making a double fault and closes it with a stick … Matteo serves for the extension after the change of field.

12:20 – 3-3 after the river game

Two fifteen games of respected serves: a way (for both) to catch our breath.

12:15 – 20 minute game! Berrettini defends him

Berrettini takes the right risks and cancels the first 2 break points (the second in serve and volley!) On 15/40, the third with the ace (the sixth) and finally holds a long and very important game (of 10 parity, 26 points played) for the course of the second set: 2-2.

11:49 – Monfils better at the start of the second set

He trades little and Monfils raises the level of his tennis, starting the second set better.

11:40 – The second set begins: immediately BP Berrettini

Berrettini immediately goes to the break point in the first game of the second set but, with no regrets, Monfils is good at defending the serve.

11:35 – The best point of the 1st set

Berrettini da cineteca: stoic defense and straight cross in counterbalance

11:30 – FIRST BERRETTINI SET: 6-4

First set Berrettini: 6-4 canceling a break-point with the first of two consecutive aces. Matteo ahead in 45 minutes.

11:20 – Berrettini in a state of grace

Matteo’s match has been perfect so far, and he guarantees to serve for the set by knocking out Monfils on the counterattack.

11:13 – Berrettini consolidates the break: 4-2

Matteo is relentless with his serve: another game at zero, 10 consecutive points

11:11 – BREAK AT ZERO BY BERRETTINI

Double foul by Monfils and Matteo with high intensity of forehand, plus point won at goal.

11:08 – The first split of Monfils

First split and first winning response from Monfils, but Berrettini is good at keeping the line on 30 / even

11:00 – First two service games

Monfils and Berrettini break the ice in the serve: 1-1, the first two games of a match that will record many aces and first winners.

10:55 – Berrettini is on the field

Warm-up on the central: everything is ready for the big challenge … Monfils has not lost a set yet, Berrettini has remained on the field 5 hours longer than him between Imodium, a lost set with Kozlov and the five hardships against Alcaraz.

10:45 – Today Berrettini, tomorrow Sinner

Today Berrettini tries, tomorrow Sinner will challenge Stefanos Tsitsipas to enter the Grand Slam semifinal for the first time in his young career. It had not happened since 1973 that two Italians reached the quarter-finals of a major: at that time they were the young Panatta and Bertolucci at Roland Garros.

10:30 am – Just a little while, the expectation is growing in Melbourne …

Ashleigh Barty has already finished on the central: it means that soon it will be Matteo Berrettini’s time: he will challenge Monfils for a historic place in the semi-final in Melbourne.

RECAP DAY 8

On day 8 the program of the round of 16 of the Australian Open 2022 ended: our Jannik Sinner overtook De Minaur in three sets, between the big forward Medvedev and Tsitsipas. In the women out Sabalenka and Halep.

THE FORECASTS OF EUROSPORT

