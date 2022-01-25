Australian Open live: Matteo Berrettini against Gael Monfils on a tightrope, we go to the fifth set

Australian Open
Monfils-Berrettini, semifinal mission: when and where to see it
YESTERDAY AT 07:54
Matches of the day
A. Barty (AUS / 1) – J. Pegula (USA / 21) 6-2 6-0
Monfils Australian Open 2022
Credit Photo Getty Images
14:03 – We go to the fifth set: Monfils completes the comeback
Gael Monfils completes the comeback in response to the fifth set-point: it goes to the fifth set, as in New York in 2019
13:50 – Oxygen at the service for Berrettini
Injection of confidence for Berrettini, who holds the bar with 3 first winners. Come on Matteo
13:43 – BREAK MONFILS: delicate moment
Now Monfils does more things with the forehand, he goes back to break ball and this time he doesn’t fail: the winner on the line.
13:36 – Fourth set: 2-2 balance
Berrettini has a bit of difficulty in responding from the left in this delicate phase of the game, but his serve is back very solid.
13:25 – The fourth begins: Berrettini refuses the break
Fourth set and the inertia of the match is now in Monfils’ favor, but Berrettini immediately cancels the break ball with the first of 2 consecutive aces.
Gael Monfils – Australian Open 2022
Credit Photo Getty Images
13:17 – Match reopened: the third set is from Monfils
THIRD SET MONFILS: 6-3 thanks to the break conquered in the third game. The Frenchman let go of his arm.
13:08 – BREAK MONFILS, the first of the match
Berrettini’s first double fault costs him the first break … And Monfils, in risk-taking mode, immediately climbs 5-2
13:00 – Berrettini saves a break ball (with the ace)
Matteo saves a break point with the ace on 30/40, hammers and holds the serve: 2-2
12:45 – Go to the third set
THIRD SET and immediately a complicated game for Berrettini to the advantage, but without break points, defended after more than 5 minutes
Quarterfinals match against Gael Monfils of France during day nine of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 25, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia.
Credit Photo Getty Images
12:35 – The best point in the second set
Magic of Berrettini: the backhand slice petrifies Monfils
12:33 – SECOND BERRETTINI SET: DOUBLE 6-4
Matteo in control after the break in the seventh game, closes 6-4 and takes 2 sets to zero. Decisive was that 20-minute game, the fourth of the set, in which Berrettini canceled 3 break points, entering the mind of Monfils.
12:25 – BREAK BERRETTINI
BREAK BERRETTINI on 4-3. Monfils starts his game by making a double fault and closes it with a stick … Matteo serves for the extension after the change of field.
12:20 – 3-3 after the river game
Two fifteen games of respected serves: a way (for both) to catch our breath.
12:15 – 20 minute game! Berrettini defends him
Berrettini takes the right risks and cancels the first 2 break points (the second in serve and volley!) On 15/40, the third with the ace (the sixth) and finally holds a long and very important game (of 10 parity, 26 points played) for the course of the second set: 2-2.
11:49 – Monfils better at the start of the second set
He trades little and Monfils raises the level of his tennis, starting the second set better.
11:40 – The second set begins: immediately BP Berrettini
Berrettini immediately goes to the break point in the first game of the second set but, with no regrets, Monfils is good at defending the serve.
11:35 – The best point of the 1st set
Berrettini da cineteca: stoic defense and straight cross in counterbalance
11:30 – FIRST BERRETTINI SET: 6-4
First set Berrettini: 6-4 canceling a break-point with the first of two consecutive aces. Matteo ahead in 45 minutes.
11:20 – Berrettini in a state of grace
Matteo’s match has been perfect so far, and he guarantees to serve for the set by knocking out Monfils on the counterattack.
11:13 – Berrettini consolidates the break: 4-2
Matteo is relentless with his serve: another game at zero, 10 consecutive points
11:11 – BREAK AT ZERO BY BERRETTINI
Double foul by Monfils and Matteo with high intensity of forehand, plus point won at goal.
11:08 – The first split of Monfils
First split and first winning response from Monfils, but Berrettini is good at keeping the line on 30 / even
11:00 – First two service games
Monfils and Berrettini break the ice in the serve: 1-1, the first two games of a match that will record many aces and first winners.
10:55 – Berrettini is on the field
Warm-up on the central: everything is ready for the big challenge … Monfils has not lost a set yet, Berrettini has remained on the field 5 hours longer than him between Imodium, a lost set with Kozlov and the five hardships against Alcaraz.
10:45 – Today Berrettini, tomorrow Sinner
10:30 am – Just a little while, the expectation is growing in Melbourne …
Ashleigh Barty has already finished on the central: it means that soon it will be Matteo Berrettini’s time: he will challenge Monfils for a historic place in the semi-final in Melbourne.
Tennis 360, Ep.7: Monfils, Berrettini and the physical question
RECAP DAY 8
Sinner takes the chair with De Minaur: the best of the match in 3 ‘
Australian Open exclusively on Discovery +
Sinner: “Me and Berrettini in the quarters, a nice thing to see”
Australian Open
Berrettini dominates Carreno Busta and flies to the quarter-finals of Melbourne
23/01/2022 at 09:35
Australian Open
Berrettini-Carreno Busta, mission quarters: when and where to see it
22/01/2022 at 15:53