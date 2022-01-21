Australian Open: Lorenzo Sonego leaves the scene in the third round (Video)

Lorenzo Sonego in the photo

He leaves the scene in the third round Lorenzo Sonego ai Australian Open.

The blue in the Italian night on the 1573 Arena yielded 64 67 (8) 62 75, after a battle of three hours and 22 minutes, to the Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic, n.77 of the ranking.

In the first set Lorenzo suffered the break in the third game, he risked an encore in the fifth but then he missed four opportunities of the counter-break in the sixth game with Kecmanovic who then secured the partial 6-4.

In the second fraction the Serbian immediately took a break advantage (2-0), defended him up to 4-2 but then let himself hang up and be overtaken by the Turin. He decided the tie-break: the 22-year-old from Belgrade shot forward 2-0, 3-1, 5-2 and at 6-3 he reached the triple set-point: Lorenzo slipped in four consecutive points, including two winning rights ( 7-6), and then he won it for 10-8, reaching an even set.

Third fraction in equilibrium up to 2 all then the Serbian won four consecutive games and won the partial 6 to 2.

In the fourth set Sonego immediately took a break advantage (2-0) which almost became two after missing the heavy double break in the third game.

The blue defended him up to 4-2 but then suffered the counterbreak at 30 in the eighth game.

On 5 to 6 Lorenzo once again lost his serve, always at 30, with Kecmanovic who at the second match ball available brought home sets and matches for 7 to 5 with Sonego who committed a backhand error on the match ball.

GS Australian Open M. Kecmanovic M. Kecmanovic 6 6 6 7 L. Sonego [25] L. Sonego [25] 4 7 2 5 Winner: M. Kecmanovic Service Development Set 4 L. Sonego 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 6-5 → 7-5 L. Sonego 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-4 → 4-4 M. Kecmanovic 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-4 → 3-4 L. Sonego 0-40 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 M. Kecmanovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 1-2 M. Kecmanovic 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1 Service Development Set 3 L. Sonego 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 M. Kecmanovic 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Service Development Set 2 Tie-break 0-0 * 1 * -0 2 * -0 2-1 * 3-1 * 3 * -2 4 * -2 5-2 * 5-3 * 6 * -3 6 * -4 6-5 * 6-6 * 6 * -7 7 * -7 7-8 * 8-8 * 8 * -9 6-6 → 6-7 L. Sonego 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 M. Kecmanovic 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 4-3 → 4-4 M. Kecmanovic 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 L. Sonego 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Service Development Set 1 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 5-4 → 6-4 L. Sonego 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-3 → 5-4 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 4-2 L. Sonego 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2

2 Aces 13

3 Double faults 8

54% 76/142 1st serves in 72% 87/121

72% 55/76 Win 1st serves 68% 59/87

61% 40/66 Win 2nd serves 50% 17/34

46% 6/13 Break points won 15% 2/13

67% 16/24 Net points won 63% 20/32

31% 37/121 Receiving points won 31% 44/142

29 Winners 49

0 Return winners 0

34 Unforced errors 50

1 Return unforced errors 5

140 Total points won 123

208 km / h Fastest serves 210 km / h

187 km / h 1st Serve Average 184 km / h

144 km / h 2nd serves average 152 km / h

HL KECMANOVIC-SONEGO

