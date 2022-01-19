Australian Open: Matteo Berrettini in the third round. Now the challenge with Carlos Alcaraz

Matteo Berrettini ITA, 1996.04.12

Matteo Berrettini arrives in the third round of Australian Open, first round of the Grand Slam of the season.

The blue, n.7 in the ranking and seeding, beat 61 46 64 61, after more than two and a half hours of battle, the American Stefan Kozlov, n.169 of the ranking, on the scoreboard thanks to a wild card.

Matteo Berrettini clung to the serve to get to the third round. The blue still appeared in obvious physical difficulties, especially when traveling. Something more will be needed against the terrible teenager Carlos Alcaraz.

In the first set a convincing start from Matteo, who from 1-1 scored five consecutive games quickly winning the fraction by 6 to 1 with the American who also committed a double foul in the last point of the set.

In the second set in the third game Berrettini canceled a break point with an ace, in the following set he failed three consecutive break points and in the seventh game it was he who gave up the serve for the first time in the match with an error of law on the break point.

The blue then did not take advantage of four opportunities to return immediately to the set and in the tenth game, after having canceled two other chances for the counter-break, Kozlov equalized the set count for 6-4 with a winning right on the set ball.

In the third set Berrettini scored the winning paw on 5 to 4 when he took advantage of the only chance offered by the American and with a winning backhand he secured the set for 6 to 4. Fourth one-way fraction, also thanks to a resentment in Kozlov’s left thigh, probably cramps: Berrettini flew 3-0 and then closed the game 6-1 with an ace.

In the third round Berrettini will face the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, n.31 of the ranking and seeding.

GS Australian Open S. Kozlov S. Kozlov 1 6 4 1 M. Berrettini [7] M. Berrettini [7] 6 4 6 6 Winner: M. Berrettini Service Development Set 4 M. Berrettini 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-5 → 1-6 M. Berrettini 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 S. Kozlov 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 M. Berrettini 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Service Development Set 3 S. Kozlov 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-5 → 4-6 S. Kozlov 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 S. Kozlov 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 S. Kozlov 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 Service Development Set 2 S. Kozlov 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 6-4 M. Berrettini 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 5-4 S. Kozlov 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 5-3 M. Berrettini 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 4-3 S. Kozlov 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 S. Kozlov 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 M. Berrettini 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 S. Kozlov 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 M. Berrettini 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Service Development Set 1 S. Kozlov 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-5 → 1-6 M. Berrettini 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 S. Kozlov 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 S. Kozlov 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

1 Aces 21

5 Double faults 1

68% 78/114 1st serves in 70% 70/100

64% 50/78 Win 1st serves 79% 55/70

33% 12/36 Win 2nd serves 57% 17/30

20% 1/5 Break points won 38% 6/16

64% 21/33 Net points won 63% 15/24

27% 27/100 Receiving points won 41% 47/114

23 Winners 53

3 Return winners 1

37 Unforced errors 29

2 Return unforced errors 2

90 Total points won 124