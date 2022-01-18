Australian Open, Matteo Berrettini passes the first round and thanks Imodium

The blue tennis player Matteo Berrettini passed the first round of the Australian Open beating the American Brandon Nakashima. After the game, however, instead of the usual signature on the camera, he took the marker and thanked theImodium. The drug against diarrhea and stomach pain, produced by the pharmaceutical company Janssen, in fact, played a fundamental role in the victorious debut of the number 7 Atp, who had to stop playing several times due to intestinal problems. “I didn’t feel good with my stomach – commented the Roman tennis player – it was really difficult to play, especially in the third and fourth set. I was playing a great game against Brandon… I told myself I had to fight and do my best and in the end I won. I’m really happy”.

When he first called the medical time-out, with one hand on his abdomen, many have remembered the images of his retreat in the Atp Finals. Fortunately it wasn’t anything that bad either Berrettini has passed the turn in 4 sets with the score of 4-6, 6-2, 7-6, 6-3 in 3 hours and 10 minutes of play. At the end of the match, the 2021 Wimbledon finalist celebrated the painful victory with: “Imodium! Thank you!”Written on one of the cameras following the tournament.