Australian Open, Matteo Berrettini reaches the quarterfinals: Carreno Busta dominated in three sets. It is a historic achievement

A hammer, capable of dominating the Spanish Carreno Busta and get to the quarterfinals by winning for three sets to zero: Matteo Berrettini also takes the stage to the Australian Open, reaching another important milestone in his career. The blue champion once again reaches the final stages of a Grand Slam, after the semi at the US Open, the the final to Wimbledon and the quarters at Roland Garros. Never no one Italian he had been able to get this far in the four Open tournaments. This time, however, he will not be on his way Novak Djokovic: the next round is against the French Gael Monfils.

The final score reads 7-5 7-6 (4) 6-4 in 2 hours and 24 minutes. But it does not fully tell the story goodness of Berrettini’s test, which he could also pay for physically 5 sets two days ago against another Spaniard, the very young Alcaraz. Instead the number 7 in the world has always kept with authority his shifts, thanks to one joke in great dust and to one concentration always very high. In response he could have exploited some chance in addition to close the match first, but he always kept Carreno Busta under pressure, without allowing him to ever really enter the game.

The tennis player trained by a coach Vincenzo Santopadre also smells perfume of best ranking: virtually at the moment it is number 6 after having bypassed Rublev. But Berrettini does not want to stop: on Tuesday the 25-year-old from Rome will find the French Monfils, n.20 in the ranking and 17 in the seeding, on the other side of the net. The 35 years old from Paris, who started the season in a big way with the success ad Adelaide (11th cob in Career), he reached the quarters for the second time in 17 participations. Matteo won both previous matches with “LaMonf”, played in the round robin of the ATP Cup three weeks ago and in the quarterfinals of the 2019 US Open. On Monday it will be the other blue in the race, Jannik Sinner, engaged in the second round against the Australian Alex De Minaur.