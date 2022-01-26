Australian Open, Medvedev beats Aliassime in 4 hours and 42

Felix Auger Aliassime, the Canadian who made the definitive leap in quality thanks to the advice of Toni Nadal, and who comes from the victory in the Atp Cup paired with his friend Denis Shapovalov, dominated the first two sets and also had a match point before being nibbled slowly until you give up the arms to the fifth: 6-4 3-6 7-6 7-5 6-4. A victory that keeps Daniil in the running also for the number 1 in the world.

Another “attack” on Djokovic after he had snatched the joy of the Grand Slam from him by beating him in the final in New York. Yet, for Daniil, Novak is the greatest inspiration, he said it even after the victory: “He was hitting me – said the Russian number 2 in the world -, I didn’t really know what to do and at a certain point, I asked myself : ‘what would Novak do in my place?’ “. An expression of esteem not particularly appreciated by the public, who overwhelmed him with buu and whistles: “I know you don’t like what I said – he continued -, but he, together with Federer and Nadal, is the greatest of all and one day I want to be like them. The only way is to be inspired by the best “. At the end he complimented his rival: “He really played a great game – he concluded -. He made me run and sweat a lot. I usually arrive with many changes and in four and a half hours I finished them all …” .