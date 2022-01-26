Australian Open, Medvedev comeback Aliassime in the 5th set: the Russian flies to the semifinals with Tsitsipas

The masterpiece of Daniil Medvedev! In the quarter-finals the winner of the US Open pulls out the first comeback of the tournament from 2 sets behind, even saving a match point. On the Rod Laver Arena Felix Auger-Aliassime plays the two best sets of his career, but he has to surrender to the fifth, after almost 5 hours, to the class and determination of the Russian tennis player who will now challenge Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in the final. On the other side of the Berrettini-Nadal scoreboard. Both semi-finals are scheduled for Friday.

The match report

The most spectacular match of the tournament takes place at the Melbourne Central: Auger-Aliassime, n ° 9 in the world, fresh from the US Open semifinal lost against Medvedev last September, is in great physical condition and starts playing his best tennis . After a break and counterbreak, the Canadian used his head at the tie-break and surprised his opponent, also thanks to two double faults by the 25-year-old from Moscow. Result? 7-4 after an hour of play. Inertia is on the side of Toni Nadal’s pupil who tears the bar in the second game and also closes the second set: 6-3. Aliassime literally flies on Australian hardcourt with 83% of firsts in the field and 8 points out of 9 on the net. In the third set the services dominate, while the indoor dynamics are passed due to the rain that forces the roof to be closed: this time at the tie-break Medvedev takes advantage of the pressure on the young man from Montreal and reopens the match by passing 7-2. In the fourth the Russian first cancels a match point at 5-4 with a service at 213 km / h. There he is:

Then he puts the arrow for 6-5 and completes the comeback (7-5) extending the contest to the fifth set where the greatest experience and freshness prevail: Medvedev’s break is surgical in the third game which after 4 hours and 38 minutes can celebrate her fifth career Grand Slam semifinal, the second in a row in Australia.

Medvedev whistled: “When I was under I thought ‘What would Djokovic do?'”

