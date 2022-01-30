Australian Open: Medvedev or Nadal?

Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medevev, the Australian Open 2022 up for grabs

… Nadal. Very difficult choice, based more on instinct than rationality. The 2022 Australian Open final is very uncertain. Daniil Medvedev will try to win the Australian Grand Slam for the first time after being defeated sharply by a Super-Djokovic last year. By now its role as big is consolidated. Nadal will try an encore, after the success of the distant 2009. Since then, a geological age has passed sportingly, his physique is no longer what it once was but by exploiting his enormous desire and intelligence he has turned his tennis upside down, going from greater defender to player much more offensive. One who does not want to give up despite a thousand ailments.

Direct precedents say 3-1 Nadal: three successes in 2019 for the Iberian; the last precedent, 2020, was won by Medvedev, at the last edition of the Finals in London, when Daniil showed up in exceptional form. AND despite playing badly, he suffered a lot to cope with Rafael in indoor conditions, those less favorable to the “tyrant” of Roland Garros.

My Pro-Nadal prediction is based on this aspect: Medvedev is today the strongest tennis player after Djokovic, on hard court he is very strong, but due to technical factors he suffers a lot against Rafa. In a challenge that promises to be uncertain, probably very fought, Nadal’s technical advantages combined with his mental strength could create that difference that shifts the balance to the side of the “Rey”. If the game were to be chaotic, daring, a no holds barred battle, I prefer the solidity and experience of Nadal to the complexity of Medvedev. In the tournament, they both shone and suffered. They struggled, convinced and left doubts, so much so that in the final the head will count more than the technique or the body.

Medvedev can certainly win the final, he has everything it takes to do it. It could be very useful, responding deeply to the first and second of Nadal and then entangle him in his web, since on the left diagonal he will not suffer like others (Berrettini, for example). The feeling is that he will build less and try to play more direct, straight for straight, because his slimy canvas isn’t “that slimy” for Rafa. Nadal will be ready not to give him those extended playing times that the Russian loves. Nadal has technique and hand not to suffer so much from Medvedev’s variations. Rafa now suffers more those who take his speed, those who have power and do not give him the time to overturn situations. Medvedev, on the other hand, tends to give you time to play, even if at his own pace, and it is he who overturns situations with sudden jerks. The playing time will be decisive tomorrow.

Nadal will be forced to attack, because by now that Rafa who puts everything back for 5 hours is in the history books, no longer on the pitch. However, he will have to attack well, especially on the right of the Russian, because challenging the passer-by is a huge risk for him too, who plays better than anyone under the net. Anyone who believes that Rafa has the hand of a “blacksmith” should go further.

It is a fascinating game, because a little of everything could happen, there are many variables that could trigger particular spirals, such as suddenly reversing the inertia of the match. Daniil could have a very strong start, but then be picked up and overtaken; Rafa could take off very quickly (he is doing it throughout the tournament), but at the first drop (perhaps in service) Daniil could get back into the game, move the game at his pace and run towards success. It is a match that is difficult to predict, because neither of them looks their best, and both are tennis players capable of defending and offending.

The technical key? Early game shots, more of a tactical situation in particular. When there are exchanges, they will be long, painful, with many reversals. But the real difference will be in favor of those who find many points with the service and respond well, taking the field. Medvedev’s report or Rafa’s response? Difficult to say, Daniil did not serve consistently in the tournament (against Felix, for example, very badly for the whole first part, and Rafa will NEVER allow him to return to the game…).

There are so many factors that will come into play, including that number “21” so dear to Rafa… Daniil, for real Villain del Tour, has not hidden that after having stopped Nole’s record, he can’t wait to do the same with Rafa. Will he succeed?

Good ending to all.

Marco Mazzoni