Australian Open – Mission accomplished: Ashleigh Barty triumphs in her Grand Slam: Danielle Collins yields in the final

Forty-four years after Chris O’Neil, the last of the fifteen Australian Open home champions including 6 titles by Nancy Wynne, 11 by Margaret Smith and 4 by Evonne Goolagong, Melbourne is by Ashleigh Barty. It’s all hers. It is all about her a tournament dominated from the very first hour: an overwhelmed Slam without leaving a single set on the street, losing only 3 batting rounds (the first against Anisimova) for a total of just 30 games. One more than Steffi Graf, who in 1989 won the Australian Open and sold 29.

Born on April 24, 1996, Australian of aboriginal origins such as the mythical Goolagong, Ashleigh Barty won Wimbledon Junior in 2015 before leaving tennis due to depression and to return to playing cricket, which seems to be her true passion. Not bad for who has commanded the women’s ranking since 2019 and despite as many Grand Slams not played a year later – Roland Garros as holder and the US Open – for the Australian ban on going abroad during the first covid pandemic.

Australian Open 2022, Ashleigh Barty in the final against Danielle Collins Credit Photo Getty Images

Australian Open Pagellone Italy: Berrettini lighthouse, Sonego and Musetti disappointments 3 HOURS AGO

Reigning Wimbledon champion backed by a continent-nationAshleigh Barty opens the doors of a long Australian party, which continues at the Rod Laver Arena with the doubles final between the beloved Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis and the specialists Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell. But between the chronicle of an announced success and an appointment with history, Barty played a final under pressure, suffering all-in tennis from “Australian American” Danielle Collinshere semifinalist in 2019 and today in his first Grand Slam final.

The tape helps Collins, who apologizes to Barty

Collins, forcing every response to enter the exchange, broke the ball in the fifth game before delivering herself in the following with a double foul outside of one meter. Barty did not play a technically unforgettable match and it must be written, but he was able to count on the first servewhich in the first partial earned her 15 points out of sixteen; on the diagonal obversewho up to the match point pushed Collins to strike without support off the field; on the change in the back linedeep and central, against the excellent opponent’s backhand.

Barty breakka Collins in the first set: Russell Crowe also cheers

The first set closed 6-3 in 32 minutes and seemed done, in line with the 61 ‘average used by Barty to beat Tsurenko, Bronzetti, Giorgi, Anisimova, Pegula and Madison Keys. Instead Danielle Collins, honorable finalist, went back and shot again, jumping with her racket over a suddenly lower net, with a Barty in crisis at the entrance to the last corner. Passive, contracted, waiting for an opponent’s error that no longer arrived, indeed, here Collins maneuvered backhand, pushed the shots and attacked the net, climbing 5-1 in the disbelief of the central.

Australian Open 2022, Ashleigh Barty in the final against Danielle Collins Credit Photo Getty Images

But it was this the only ghost hovering over the day that must have been Ashleigh Barty’s. The moment of the escalating champion is back from 1-5 (0/30) to make Melbourne cheer at the tie-break: 6-3 7-6 (2) winning designer diagonally Down Under. The mission is accomplished, the triumph is served.

Barty wins the Australian Open: match point and final celebration

Australian Open exclusively on Discovery +

Watch all Australian Open matches on Discovery + EXCLUSIVELY: annual subscription for € 29.90 instead of € 69.90. You can follow all the matches from Melbourne in Livestreaming or watch them on demand. In addition, all the emotions of the other Eurosport events starting with the African Cup of football and obviously the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Australian Open What Matteo Berrettini is missing to win a slam 19 HOURS AGO