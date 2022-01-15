World

“Australian Open more important than anyone”

Novak Djokovic returns to the detention center for irregular immigrants or in anti-Covid quarantine. In addition to the state of detention, established yesterday after the cancellation of the champion’s visa, the Serbian tennis player number one in the world, at 6.30 this morning (Italian time, in Australia I’m 10 hours ahead) was notified of the obligation to immediately return to the Park Hotel in Carlton in front of which he has already found a crowd of journalists and supporters. So Nole ended up back in the zero-star room where he had been last week. The Serb wore a green jacket, trousers and a sweater with a white mask, while being transported by a white sedan. A small group of pro-refugee protesters camped outside the Gates hotel with banners calling for the release of asylum seekers detained at the facility.

According to the government the presence in Australia number one in world tennis, not vaccinated against Covid, “Could encourage sentiment against vaccines.” The Australian authorities have filed a brief before the justice for this, demanding the expulsion of the Serbian from the country.

On Sunday morning (11.30 pm on Saturday in Italy) the decisive hearing before the Federal Court will decide on the stay or not in Australia of the player who is waiting to understand whether or not he will be able to participate in the first Slam of the season.

Nadal: “Australian Open more important than any player”

“The Australian Open is much more important than any player.” These are the words of Rafa Nadal commenting on the situation of Novak Djokovic, who is still in custody pending his appeal against his expulsion from Australia to be discussed. “The Australian Open will be a great Australian Open with or without him,” concluded the Spaniard. In recent days after Judge Kelly’s first decision to suspend the expulsion of the player, Nadal instead spoke favorably on his colleague. Now, in fact, all that remains is to wait a few hours. Then from tonight the world of tennis will have its response.

THE SCENERY

These are the decisive hours for the match against the Australian government of Novak Djokovic. The Serbian tennis player, number one in the world, is once again in custody. The news was already known from yesterday but in the morning of Melbourne immigration officials were notified of the revocation of the visa decided by Minister Alex Hawke. So Nole was taken to The Park Hotel, the detention center for illegal immigrants in Carlton (Melbourne) where he had already been after his first visa cancellation. The Serb wore a green jacket, trousers and a sweater with a white mask, while being transported by a white sedan. A small group of pro-refugee protesters camped outside the Gates hotel with banners calling for the release of asylum seekers detained at the facility.

According to the government the presence in Australia number one in world tennis, not vaccinated against Covid, “Could encourage sentiment against vaccines.” The Australian authorities have filed a brief before the justice for this, demanding the expulsion of the Serbian from the country.

On Sunday morning (11.30 pm on Saturday in Italy) the decisive hearing before the Federal Court will decide on the stay or not in Australia of the player who is waiting to understand whether or not he will be able to participate in the first Slam of the season.

Nadal: “Australian Open more important than any player”

“The Australian Open is much more important than any player.” These are the words of Rafa Nadal commenting on the situation of Novak Djokovic, who is still in custody pending his appeal against his expulsion from Australia to be discussed. “The Australian Open will be a great Australian Open with or without him,” concluded the Spaniard. In the past few days after Judge Kelly’s first decision to suspend the player’s expulsion, Nadal instead spoke favorably about his colleague. Now, in fact, all that remains is to wait a few hours. Then from tonight the world of tennis will have its response.

