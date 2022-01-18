Australian Open: Musetti gives in to De Minaur, too many gaps and confusion for the blue (Video)

Lorenzo Musetti in Melbourne

Confusion. Too much confusion and uncertainty in Lorenzo Musetti’s tennis to think he can overtake Alex De Minaur in the first round of the Australian Open 2022. The Australian plays a discreet game only at times, commits many mistakes even in important moments (that right is terribly “dancer “…), but it is more than enough to overcome a very modest and disappointing Musetti in four sets. 3-6 6-3 6-0 6-3 the score of a match that in the first set promised much more for the blue.

Lorenzo after an uncertain start had raised the level. Aggressive in response, step forward towards the ball, changes of pace and those backhand snatches that cut the pitch and the legs, even the formidable ones of “speedy De Minaur”, perhaps the fastest tennis player on the tour. A surge that led him to recover and win the first set. Unfortunately for the blue it was only a short blaze of great quality. Then the dark, in every sense, in his game and his attitude. Very little on the serve, many errors with the forehand and, above all, an obvious tactical confusion about how to stay on the pitch. We can see that he is working to keep a more advanced position on the pitch, to be more aggressive; but to do so, he has to shorten his movements and playing times. Lorenzo is in serious difficulty in keeping the field with this new position, new rhythms, new gestures. He holds up for a short time, when he finds the play that gives him confidence; then he goes back, clinging to his certainties, and then tries to throw himself back and be faster and more aggressive, but misses shots, times, positions.

It is not an easy job, it takes time, mental effort. He needs to work, digest many things, and unfortunately collect negative moments. But we need to believe in it, to insist, even at the cost of suffering bad defeats. It is a question of balance, tactical and mental, of trust. However, other intensity is needed. At times Lorenzo got lost, almost switched off, disconnected from the game. Until a super shot pulled out of her makeup bag and she lights up again. Talent and recklessness, ok … but in this delicate moment of his career it is necessary to find order, tactical and mental. His coach Tartarini had openly declared it at the NextGen Finals last November: we must play on easy schemes, remove the superfluous and raise the level to normality. It is not an easy path. Today’s match is a faithful reflection of this.

In the end, De Minaur only played fast and offensive. He didn’t make a difference with epochal shots, he made a lot of mistakes with the forehand and sometimes chose attacks with wrong timing. But he put intensity into it, he was continuous in pushing and pursuing his tactical plan which, despite many mistakes, worked.

Musetti must look for other intensity, otherwise against such tough players, even more so with the fast times of the hard courts, he will always go into difficulty. It is a bitter defeat, which confirms the problems, the difficult moment. But he must not knock him down, it must be a “knockout” that pushes him to a reaction, even if it is not easy at all. Come on “Muzzle”, build on your great talent and imagination.

The Australian immediately shows his great qualities of speed and coverage of the field, the blue pushes but fails to “break through” at the start. The first tear comes in the third game: Alex sprints, runs to the net and pushes with the forehand. He snatches Musetti’s service game at the second break point, with an error with Lorenzo’s right after a very long exchange, 2-1 ahead of De Minaur. The blue remains too anchored behind the bottom line, responds from too far behind and does not find easy points in the service. In the fifth game, under 1-3, he is forced to face another break point on the advantages, De Minaur finds depth with the forehand. He cancels it with a backhand spell in back, a cut passerby that surprises the home player. Musetti is saved and in the sixth game there is a great fight. Lorenzo begins to respond aggressively, body weight further ahead and advance, Alex is surprised. Accelerating with the backhand Musetti gets three break points (not consecutive), finally slips the third, great winning response with the forehand long line. Against Break, 3 all. Now it’s a whole other “snout”, step forward towards the ball and off to push with quality, especially with the backhand along the line. The Australian feels the blow, misses too much and at 15-40 commits a terrible mistake with the forehand that sends Musetti ahead 5-3. He risks De Minaur to return to the set, but he is in too much of a hurry and is wrong. Lorenzo finds a great right on the equal 30, 40-30 and the first Set Point. He works well with the backhand, raises the parable with the right and De Minaur still misses the “slap” with the right. 6-3 Musetti, good at overturning a set in which he started very hesitant with a notable change of speed.

In the second set, the service turns are followed, up to the fourth game. Musetti serves, risks a short ball but De Minaur’s speed is impressive. 0-30. A bad mistake with the right to leave the service costs him 0-40. Alex attacks in response, pushes inside out with the right and gets the first break of the set. The blue is bad in this game, he is back passive and defensive, as in the very first games of the match. Alex thanks, goes 4-1 and continues to hammer back in the sixth game. The consecutive streak of points lost by Lorenzo reaches 13, collapsed 0-40, mentally collapsed. De Minaur helps him, who gives a couple of truly free legal errors. With a solid first, he also cancels the third chance and therefore saves himself, winning 5 points in a row, even with some “kind homage” from his rival, too uncertain with the right. 4-2 Di Minaur, who returns to the service and “collects” again some excellent backhand of the blue. Lorenzo’s light bulb has turned on again: he works very well with the backhand backhand, he takes away the rhythm from the Australian who misses a lot with the forehand. At 0-30 comes a beautiful backhand crossed passer by “Muso”, it’s 0-40! INCREDIBLE: De Minaur loses a shoe!?! But the referee does not think there is a disturbance for Musetti, so the exchange continues and in the end Alex misses a backhand on the net. Break Musetti! The blue goes to serve on 3-4. There is a fight on every ball, more mistakes than winners at this stage. At 15-30 Lorenzo tries a bump with the forehand, played badly both as a touch and tactically. 15-40, two balls to go to serve for the Australian set. Lorenzo is saved, but a good attack leads Alex to the third chance of the game. Still damped, but nothing, De Minaur is too fast, he puts in and Musetti misses the lob. Break De Minaur, serves 5-3 forward. The Australian is very aggressive, takes the initiative and slams behind the blue, too far behind for an effective defense. Lorenzo finds another exceptional backhand passer at 30-15, he can’t save himself. De Minaur closes at the first set point with an attack with the forehand. 6-3 De Minaur, this time the blue failed to reverse the inertia of the set.

Third set, Musetti on duty but he is obviously in confusion. He’s wrong, he doesn’t seem to find the correct balance between thrust and position on the pitch. At the second break point he throws himself forward but makes a mistake. Immediate break, De Minaur ahead 1-0 and serve. On the thrust of the positive moment, Alex is careful, misses very little and flies 2-0. The light went out in the blue tennis. He plays short, central, without ideas, his balls are easy prey for De Minaur’s lunges, who at zero again snatches the service game. The serve of the blue also disappeared at this stage. With a horrible 14 points loss, De Minaur is 4-0 ahead, without having done anything extraordinary but taking advantage of Musetti’s emptiness. Unfortunately the music doesn’t change even in the fifth game. Lorenzo stops the bleeding, bringing himself 30-0; an exceptional defense of the Australian pushes back the blue, who tries a totally wrong hit. Two other errors condemn Musetti to 0-5, suffered three breaks. De Minaur thanked him, served with total tranquility and closed a set 6-0 that, in fact, was not played. At the change of court, the trainer works on Musetti’s big toe.

Fourth set, Musetti at the service. The break has not recharged him, he immediately collapses 15-40, two chances to run away for De Minaur. The Australian was very aggressive on the second, but still a nice passer-by with a backhand back saved the blue. Finally Lorenzo returns to win a game, 1-0. The set runs through to the fourth game. Musetti is attacked by the Australian, right from the answer, with the first ball that he just doesn’t want to know about entering. The third break point is fatal to Lorenzo, an acceleration with Alex’s right is too violent for Musetti’s defense, who gives up the service (for the seventh time in the match). 3-2 and De Minaur service, which sees the finish line downhill. Comfortably leads 4-2, with few errors and a consistent tennis thanks to the first ball on the field. At 5-3, Musetti serves and grants the first Match Point with a double fault on 30 all. Lorenzo cancels it out of anger with a backhand of a millimeter and therefore an acceleration along the winning line. Extremely beautiful. The mirror of how the game “must” have been. The intensity in the push gives the Australian another Match Point. The right of the blue is exchanged. Alex closes 6-3, a well-deserved victory. So much to reflect and work for Musetti.

GS Australian Open L. Musetti L. Musetti 6 3 0 3 A. de Minaur [32] A. de Minaur [32] 3 6 6 6 Winner: A. de Minaur Service Development Set 4 L. Musetti 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-5 → 3-6 A. de Minaur 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 3-5 A. de Minaur 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 A. de Minaur 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 L. Musetti 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Service Development Set 3 L. Musetti 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-4 → 0-5 L. Musetti 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1 Service Development Set 2 A. de Minaur 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-5 → 3-6 L. Musetti 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-4 → 3-5 L. Musetti 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-4 → 2-4 A. de Minaur 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 L. Musetti 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 Service Development Set 1 L. Musetti 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-3 → 6-3 A. de Minaur 15-30 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 4-3 → 5-3 A. de Minaur 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 3-3 L. Musetti 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 2-3 A. de Minaur 40-15 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 L. Musetti 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 A. de Minaur 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1

2 Aces 4

2 Double faults 0

61% 69/113 1st serves in 68% 63/92

55% 38/69 Win 1st serves 67% 42/63

45% 20/44 Win 2nd serves 66% 19/29

50% 3/6 Break points won 38% 8/21

43% 6/14 Net points won 70% 28/40

34% 31/92 Receiving points won 47% 53/113

19 Winners 34

3 Return winners 0

37 Unforced errors 40

2 Return unforced errors 1

89 Total points won 116

