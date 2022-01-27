Australian Open, Nadal in physical decline and a figure helps Berrettini

Matteo Berrettini versus Nadal can do it. The Roman tennis player, who won the semifinal for the Australian Open, will face the Spanish champion at 4.30 in Italy, in search of the 21st career Slam that would allow him to overtake his rivals Djokovic And Federer.

Berrettini at the top, Nadal in decline

Berrettini instead, after the historic final won in Wimbledon and lost against Djokovic, dreams of another chance to win a Grand Slam, but the match with Nadal will be difficult. Exactly difficult, not impossible. Let’s put aside the curriculum, clearly in favor of the Majorcan and the only face to face between the two, won by the 35-year-old in 2019 at the US Open. The Roman has grown a lot in recent years while Nadal, from the last Slam won (Roland Garros 2020) has definitely dropped.

Australian Open, one figure helps Berrettini

Furthermore Nadal has triumphed only once at Australian Open, back in 2009. And there is a recent data that makes it clear a Berrettini that in front of him does not have Everest to climb: the Spaniard, in Australia, has not beaten a top 10 since 2017. The Roman, who after beating Monfils has become number six in the world, he can therefore appeal to this statistic and aim for the final, which would allow him, among other things, to overtake the Majorcan in the ATP ranking and thus become number 5.

Coach Nadal: “In the semifinals he lost four kg”

The semifinal also physically destroyed Nadal, as the coach revealed Carlos Moya: “He lost four kilos after the match against Shapovalov, he was very dehydrated. I didn’t expect him to win, a miracle happened. Since the end of the second set, Rafa has had a breakdown from sunstroke. It was dead. But we are confident that for the semifinal it will be 100% “.

Berrettini therefore has several reasons to address Nadal in serenity. The Spaniard starts as the favorite as it should be, but the blue must be aware that tomorrow’s opponent can be beaten. With the right mentality, Berrettini can really dream of the final and why not, the first career Grand Slam. One step at a time, first there is the semifinal.

