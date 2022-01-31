Australian Open, pagellone 2022: Nadal goes off the scale, Barty and Berrettini from applause, what good Kyrgios and Kokkinakis!

And who forgets this Australian Open 2022 anymore? Begun amidst the controversy over the tug-of-war between Novak Djokovic and the Australian government, disputes ended with the withdrawal of the visa and expulsion from the country, the first Grand Slam of the season ended in glory with the legendary victory of Rafael Nadal, who became the first player to reach 21 Grand Slams at the age of 35. A success matured in a fictional way, in a Rossinian crescendo that had as high lights the crazy final won against Daniil Medvedev, a match over 5 hours long and which is already history. And what about Ashley Barty’s exploits in the feminine and the strange duo Kyrgios-Kokkinakis in the male double. And so after the pagellone of the Italians it is time to give the votes for the best and the worst of this AusOpen 2022.

Rated 21. Rafael Nadal

Sissignóri, 21. Because here we go out of scale, because we are talking about out of class, we are talking about something out of the ordinary. Is it possible that after 15 years of career, of titles, of records, of incredible matches, we can still be surprised by Rafael Nadal? Obviously yes. 2-6, 6-7, 2-3 and 0-40. Nadal was more than a back-to-the-wall tennis player. Against the strongest, data in hand, at the moment, on the fast, considering that the good Daniil, 4 months ago, in New York, took the glory from Djokovic. What else can be said that hasn’t been said? What superlative can be found in the vocabulary that has not already been used? We are speechless. So let’s give the numbers. Rating 21. Does not exist, but gives the idea.

Rated 10. Ashleigh Barty

Three finals. Three different surfaces. Three wins. Not a lost set on the way to the title. Forty-four years of waiting for an Australian to re-establish herself in the women’s field in Melbourne. She did not win. He dominated. He split. She showed that she was the strongest and did it when it mattered most and where it was most difficult for her. As they say in its parts, now, ‘sky is the limit’. Also unlocked this level of difficulty, for the others, if he is well, they will be problems.

Rated 9. Danielle Collins

It was a great race, that of the American, in the women’s draw. A special tournament for her too, for a girl who, between difficulties and physical problems – quite serious – has known how to come out with the itch of a real fighter. The same one who, perhaps out of respect for the public, failed to shout from the rooftops, as usual, in the final. However, nothing takes them away from the journey. And maybe, with two more screams, in the third set, we would have enjoyed it.

Danielle Collins Credit Photo Getty Images

Rated 8. Matteo Berrettini

What is missing to make him a slam champion will also be missing, but this guy here in 6 months made the final at Wimbledon and semi in Australia, feats never achieved by any Italian in 130 years of tennis. I don’t feel like going below excellence. If you believe, go ahead.

Grade 7. To the Special K

aka Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis. Which have put twice as much on the tennis map: media attention, full stadiums, absolute spectacle. A victory arrived by beating all the strongest – including the undisputed number 1 Mektic-Pavic – and which we hope will also boost their career as singles. Kyrgios to find some passion and continuity in this sport, Kokkinakis to put the injuries behind him.

Rated 6. Iga Swiatek

Once again in the second slam week, the only one that consistently, from that title to the RG 2020, always hits at least the second round. Progress also on concrete, confirming that it has become a pole you can rely on for women. Of course, to become an opponent to be opposed to the n ° 1 Barty you still need something.

Iga Swiatek Credit Photo Getty Images

Rated 5. To the response of Shapovalov

Unacceptable to go out like this, at the most beautiful, when he has practically cooked Rafael Nadal, not the first to pass. You make the most difficult feat and you get lost when you see the finish line, you give up when it would be enough to start the exchange. Oh, good Rafa too eh, for heaven’s sake. But two free points per game when there is one attached to the ice machine on the other side remains a nice speck for these pretenders to the throne. It’s like running the 42-kilometer marathon and forgetting to do the last 195 meters. The Dorando Pietri from the Aus Open ’22.

Rated 4. At the service of Sabalenka

Lost, on the plane. Never arrived in Australia. Lost item in baggage storage and never returned to poor Aryna upon her arrival in Melbourne. He tried to play without it. It also took away a fourth round, even risking to draw the quarters, which given the situation is not bad. Of course, that the n ° 2 in the world is reduced to this is indicative. We hope for her to find him there, like Kevin McCallister, waiting for her, to forgive her, on her return home.

Rated 3. Alexander Zverev

You again, but we weren’t supposed to see each other again. So would Battisti sing for Zverev’s twin brother, the bad one, the one we thought had ended up permanently in the attic. The Hugo Simpson, in chains, in custody. And instead, once again, inside the slams, like a demon, he finds the key to free himself and deny the joy of Sascha, who in the rest of the year makes the phenomenon and beats everyone. Except when it really matters, when what everyone is fighting for is at stake. Shall we see him again in Paris?

Rated 2. To the duo Norrie-Hurkacz

That is the men who had gone as far as Turin, who had inflamed the race for the 2021 ATP Finals. Not received. The first one out with Korda, and oh well, uncomfortable first round; the other ko with Mannarino, in 3 sets, without seeing her. Because reaching the top can also be “simple”, but staying there, of course, is the most complicated part. Good luck for the season.

Rating 1. At the Covid-19 checks

Because in this tournament, apart from Djokovic, no one is given a damn anymore. Tomic told us this clearly from the earliest days, denouncing total indifference; This was confirmed by Zverev, who said verbatim “we are not controlled, if we were, I think we would find more positive”. A few do-it-yourself tests delivered to the tennis players and substantially free everyone. Aside from Humbert, zero cases. A kind of miracle. There is neither coviddi. So good.

Rating 0. To Craig Tiley (and not only)

Because the usual great tournament agrees, all the happy and defensive players agree, but in the Djokovic case there is a hand as big as a Tennis Australia house. The result was a shambles, a global media circus, ten days of shows and a lowest common denominator: a fool. Her. Or if nothing else, his and those who gave him the directions within the Victorian government to obtain an exemption that the federal government did not agree too much on. That even there then, sifting through the documents of ATAGI (the CTS in the Australian version, so to speak) things are far from clear … And therefore a nice zero even in politics, that’s it, that has caught the ball leap to play his game.

