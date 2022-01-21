Australian Open: Paire cries, Kyrgios show and Medvedev stings the audience

Summary of the fourth day of the Australian Open in social sauce. Benoit’s tears go around the world. What sparks between Nick and # 2

On Day 4 of the Australian Open, posts featuring Nick Kyrgios and Daniil Medvedev flood social media homes. The most anticipated match of the day between the Australian and the Russian number 2 in the world was sold out in the evening session on the Rod Laver Arena, with a capacity reduced to 50% in full compliance with covid regulations. But the show was not lacking.

On the other hand, Medvedev’s triumph did not receive particular consent among the Australian public, at odds with the tennis player for some time, mindful of the episodes of the past edition. The response of the 25-year-old from Moscow on the whistles received was sharp: “probably those who did it have a very low IQ”.

Bad boys cry too. A Benoit Paire as we had never seen it before gets excited in front of the cameras and explodes into a liberating cry after the splendid victory gained in four sets against Grigor Dmitrov for 6-4 6-4 6-7 (4) 7-6 (2 ). “I’m very happy, last year was horrible and 2022 started worse with positivity and quarantine,” said the Frenchman with a sobbing. “I played one of my best matches in a long time. I got a lot of criticism and it wasn’t easy to bear. My parents are watching me right now and it’s great. ”

Joy and … pain! – Equally melodramatic the epilogue of the American derby that saw opposite Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe. After winning with a score of 6-4 6-3 7-6 (5) the American n. 22 of the world ranking collapses to the ground to cheer but is suddenly hit by a cramp.

Fritz laughs about it and in the end Tiafoe thinks about lifting him up.

January 20, 2022

