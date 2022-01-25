Australian Open, semifinal preview: Why this Berrettini can scare even Nadal

It is usually said that appetite comes with eating, therefore we we are already setting the table for the semifinal between Nadal and Berrettini which will be played on Friday morning. Yes, Friday, so there are two days of rest, news that will certainly please the Spaniard, who came out very tired from the marathon with Shapovalov. The Majorcan even had to ask for a doctor’s intervention in the middle of the third set to solve intestinal problems certainly amplified by the Australian heat.

Nadal: “I’m destroyed, I hope to recover for the semifinal”

Even Berrettini can only thank after the efforts of this week. Where the physical has not arrived, however, the will has arrived for both. The Roman won an exhausting battle against Monfils, with the score of 6-4 6-4 3-6 3-6 6-2.

Australian Open Berrettini wins an epic marathon with Monfils: now there is Nadal 7 HOURS AGO

Heart Berrettini! Relive the success of the fifth set with Monfils in 3 ‘

What should we expect

Facing Nadal in a Grand Slam event is a difficult experience to compare and all the other matches that Berrettini has faced in the tournament, but there are some asterisks to specify. One: Nadal is unbeaten in 2022 but the only Top 20 faced was Shapovalov himself, and the difficulties were evident; although he will have more than 48 hours to recover, it is difficult to think that he can extract an excellent athletic condition from the hat. He himself stated of “not being prepared enough to withstand the heat and playing conditions”Two: Berrettini already experienced this experience two years ago at the United States Open, curiously right after beating Monfils in the quarterfinals. It is the only direct confrontation. He didn’t go very well (7-6 (6) 6-4 6-1) but he had already shown, at least in the first two sets, that he could give him a hard time; he can above all expect to keep his serve with relative ease with the Spaniard too, if he continues to serve as he has done up to now. Three: From the point of view of mental solidity, Berrettini is at the peak of his career; with Alcaraz he has shown that he can have something more even in the long run, and during the interviews he repeated several times that he felt prepared and fresh from a physical point of view. After all, last season in the four Grand Slams he only lost to Djokovic and the abdominal injury that forced him to retire in Melbourne last year. These are facts that must be specified and allow us to look at this game with – veiled – optimism.

Magic of Berrettini: the backhand slice petrifies Monfils

The possible tactical keys

Berrettini will be able to rely little on the backhand in slices, especially in defense. It is a weapon that has bothered many (with Carreno Busta it was fundamental) but which in this case would turn into a wedding invitation for Nadal’s left-handed hook. The only possible use will be to get out of the diagonal more favorable to the Majorcan, the one on the left, and will be played grazing, perhaps short, to have time on the pitch and hurt with the forehand later. Nadal will see on the left side of the blue a corner where he will insist a lot, both during the exchange and with the servicethe fundamental he appealed to most in the fifth set with Shapovalov.

Nadal survives Shapovalov: highlights in 3 ‘

Berrettini’s covered backhand remains his weak point, especially in response, but has become much more robust than last season; he was clearly seen both against Alcaraz and in the fifth set with Monfils. Much will depend on how well the blue manages not to lose the field with this shot. Obviously – we tend to take it for granted – the serve will be fundamental, to be able to play in Matteo’s favorite patterns without having to sweat excessively even in the batting rounds. Berrettini scored 92 aces during the tournament, more than he had put up before the Wimbledon semi-final (79) and the US Open in 2019 (66). It is just one of the numbers that testifies to an exceptional performance of this shot, which was the real lifesaver in times of difficulty.

Berrettini: “I’m very happy. It will be a great battle with Nadal”

Australian Open exclusively on Discovery +

Watch all Australian Open matches EXCLUSIVELY on Discovery +: annual subscription for € 29.90 instead of € 69.90. You can follow all the matches from Melbourne in Livestreaming or watch them on demand. In addition, all the emotions of the other Eurosport events starting with the African Cup of football and obviously the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

“I don’t hear, I don’t hear!”: Berrettini rejoices after the match point with Monfils

Australian Open Berrettini dominates Carreno Busta and flies to the quarter-finals of Melbourne 23/01/2022 at 09:35