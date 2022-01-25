Australian Open, Shapovalov attacks: “Nadal special treatment”

It is a frustrated, disappointed and angry Denis Shapovalov who shows up at the press conference after the five-set defeat to Nadal. A match in which the Canadesino expressed all his anger at an alleged favorable treatment received by the 20 Grand Slam winner. He also started a “corrupt”, immediately swallowed up with: “I did not mean corrupt, maybe I was overwhelmed by emotion, but the rest of my opinion, Nadal always receives a favorable treatment compared to the others”.

The medical time out

–

The accusations to chair judge Bernandes are clear: “In all the other matches I have played – continued Shapo – the pace was very fast because the referees were attentive to the shot clock. He is always left with more time”. The seven minutes of medical time out received by the Majorcan for stomach problems irritated Denis even more: “Last year, right here, for the same reason I was denied to go to the bathroom. Before he took the medical time out. , then asked for a toilet break. In short, what is the limit? “.