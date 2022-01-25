Australian Open, Shapovalov lashes out at the referee: “You are all corrupt” – The video

The words addressed to the referee by Denis Shapovalov make noise during the match of the Australian Open lost to Rafael Nadal. At the end of the first set, Shapovalov complained to the referee that Nadal would have lost too much time between serves: «You have seen the clock for a long time and he is not ready to play yet. You have to call him back. ‘ The Canadian tennis player then let himself go twice to heavier accusations: “You are all corrupt!”. Immediately after the next game, the two players cleared up, with the game ending 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 in favor of the Spaniard. Immediately after the match Shapovalov presented himself at the press conference disappointed and angry about the final result, apologizing for having exaggerated but remaining of his opinion on the fact that Nadal is helped by the referees: “I didn’t mean corrupt, maybe I was overwhelmed by emotion , however, I remain of my opinion, Nadal always receives a favorable treatment compared to the others ». During the match Nadal used the medical time for stomach problems, provoking Shapovalov’s reaction: «Last year, right here, for the same reason I was denied to go to the bathroom. First he took medical time out, then he asked for a toilet break. In short, what is the limit? ».

Cover image: Ansa

