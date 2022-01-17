Australian Open: Sinner low odds on his debut with Sousa, Musetti against the rock of Minaur

Jannik Sinner ITA, 2001.08.16

The debut is, at least on paper, one of the softest for Jannik Sinner, who in the first round of the Australian Open faces Joao Sousa with the underdogs.

The South Tyrolean, who just slipped out of the top ten, sees success at 1.03, while for betting analysts a victory for the Portuguese is even worth 9.20. Definitely more complicated match for Lorenzo Musetti, who is faced with the host Alex de Minaur, great favorite of the match: the odds lean clearly towards the Australian, for which a success is played at 1.15, while a triumph of the young man from Carrara is in odds at 4.75.

As for the exact result, a three-set win for de Minaur pays twice the stakes and is the most likely outcome. Match on paper balanced that of Andreas Seppi who faces Kamil Majchrzak and sees the passage of the round at 1.92. Slightly favorite, therefore, the Polish tennis player, for whom a victory is played at 1.80.

Australian Open – head to head and odds

tomorrow, 01:00 1R Gomez – Cilic (27) 0-0 8.33 1.08

tomorrow, 01:00 1R Skatov – Gombos 0-0 2.42 1.56

tomorrow, 01:00 1R Van De Zandschulp – Struff 0-0 1.59 2.36

tomorrow, 01:00 1R Humbert (29) – Gasquet 0-0 1.23 4.20

tomorrow, 01:00 1R O’Connell – Gaston 0-0 1.85 1.96

tomorrow, 01:00 1R Schwartzman (13) – Krajinovic 0-0 1.30 3.56

tomorrow, 01:00 1R Kohlschreiber – Cecchinato 2-2 1.51 2.57

tomorrow, 02:30 1R Sousa – Sinner (11) 1-0 12.40 1.04

tomorrow, 02:30 1R Carballes Baena – Berankis 1-2 2.75 1.45

tomorrow, 02:30 1R Rublev (5) – Mager 0-0 1.04 12.89

tomorrow, 02:30 1R Paire – Monteiro 2-0 3.00 1.39

tomorrow, 02:30 1R Johnson – Thompson 0-0 2.01 1.80

tomorrow, 03:00 1R Dimitrov (26) – Lehecka 0-0 1.15 5.25

tomorrow, 04:00 1R Laaksonen – Medvedev (2) 0-2 20.49 1.01

tomorrow, 04:00 1R Cressy – Isner (22) 0-0 1.79 2.02

tomorrow, 04:30 1R Dzumhur – Andujar 1-0 1.68 2.19

tomorrow, 04:30 1R Daniel – Barrios Vera 0-0 1.37 3.07

tomorrow, 04:30 1R Machac – Cerundolo 0-0 1.17 4.88

tomorrow, 04:30 1R Ruusuvuori – Auger Aliassime (9) 0-0 3.45 1.31

tomorrow, 04:30 1R Evans (24) – Goffin 2-0 1.26 3.78

tomorrow, 04:30 1R Ruud (8) – Molcan 0-1 1.18 4.86

tomorrow, 05:00 1R Basilashvili (21) – Murray 0-2 2.48 1.53

tomorrow, 06:00 1R Marterer – Fritz (20) 1-0 6.01 1.13

tomorrow, 06:00 1R Tiafoe – Trungelliti 0-0 1.14 5.75

tomorrow, 06:00 1R Davidovich Fokina – Bolt 0-0 1.24 4.02

tomorrow, 06:00 1R Popyrin – Rinderknech 0-0 2.15 1.70

tomorrow, 06:00 1R Baez – Ramos-Vinolas 0-0 1.48 2.63

tomorrow, 06:00 1R Seppi – Majchrzak 1-1 1.95 1.85

tomorrow, 09:00 1R Broady – Kyrgios 0-0 2.62 1.49

tomorrow, 09:00 1R Musetti – De Minaur (32) 0-0 5.24 1.15

tomorrow, 10:30 1R Ymer – Tsitsipas (4) 0-2 4.90 1.17

Australian Open – head to head and odds

tomorrow, 01:00 1R Cornet – Tomova 0-1 1.34 3.27

tomorrow, 01:00 1R Anderson – Stosur 0-0 1.77 2.06

tomorrow, 01:00 1R Doi – Kucova 3-0 1.57 2.39

tomorrow, 01:00 1R Kvitova (20) – Cirstea 5-3 1.50 2.55

tomorrow, 01:00 1R Saville – Peterson 0-1 2.29 1.62

tomorrow, 01:00 1R Burel – Muguruza (3) 0-0 6.52 1.11

tomorrow, 01:00 1R Dodin – Begu 1-0 3.24 1.34

tomorrow, 01:00 1R Mertens (19) – Zvonareva 1-0 1.36 3.13

tomorrow, 02:30 1R Swiatek (7) – Dart 0-0 1.07 8.52

tomorrow, 02:30 1R Vondrousova (31) – Hon 2-0 1.15 5.39

tomorrow, 02:30 1R Kontaveit (6) – Siniakova 4-1 1.10 6.91

tomorrow, 03:00 1R Bektas – Samsonova 0-0 4.94 1.17

tomorrow, 03:00 1R Baptiste – Garcia 0-0 2.83 1.43

tomorrow, 03:00 1R Voegele – Kasatkina (25) 0-0 6.32 1.12

tomorrow, 03:00 1R Inglis – Fernandez (23) 0-2 6.82 1.10

tomorrow, 03:00 1R Bondar – Pavlyuchenkova (10) 0-0 3.14 1.36

tomorrow, 03:00 1R Linette – Sevastova 0-1 2.14 1.71

tomorrow, 03:00 1R Diyas – Rybakina (12) 0-0 6.12 1.12

tomorrow, 04:30 1R Volynets – Haddad Maia 1-0 2.02 1.80

tomorrow, 04:30 1R Watson – Sherif 0-0 1.75 2.09

tomorrow, 04:30 1R Zidansek (29) – Rus 0-1 1.62 2.30

tomorrow, 04:30 1R Halep (14) – Frech 1-0 1.04 11.70

tomorrow, 04:30 1R Konjuh – Rogers 1-0 2.12 1.72

tomorrow, 04:30 1R Tauson – Sharma 1-0 1.20 4.50

tomorrow, 05:00 1R Golubic – Zhang 2-1 1.42 2.86

tomorrow, 06:30 1R Bouzkova – Marino 0-0 1.49 2.60

tomorrow, 06:30 1R Jang – Kovinic 0-0 2.01 1.80

tomorrow, 06:30 1R Dolehide – Collins (27) 1-2 4.73 1.18

tomorrow, 06:30 1R Li – Wang 0-0 1.30 3.54

tomorrow, 06:30 1R Kerber (16) – Kanepi 2-2 1.49 2.62

tomorrow, 09:00 1R Sanders – Sabalenka (2) 0-1 3.61 1.29

tomorrow, 11:00 1R Stephens – Raducanu (17) 0-0 1.99 1.81