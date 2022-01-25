Australian Open, Sinner-Tsitsipas LIVE on TV and Live Streaming: where to see it

With the South Tyrolean it will be the 4th direct confrontation, the first on the fast: in Rome in 2019 Stefanos won, in 2020 Jannik. In the most recent precedent, that of last April in Barcelona, the Greek won 6-3 6-3. Wednesday will be the first Grand Slam match between the two.
On Wednesday 26 January, on the Rod Laver Arena no earlier than 5:00 (third match), the match valid for the quarter-finals of the Australian Open between Jannik Sinner and Stefanos Tsitsipas will be broadcast on TV on Eurosport (Sky channels 210-211 ) and on DAZN.
Sinner-Tsitsipas will be available in Live-Streaming on Discovery + and on Eurosport Player, available on smart TV and on all your mobile devices.
Sinner-Tsitsipas: information
Date, time and place: Wednesday 26 January 2022, not before 5:00 am, third match of the Rod Laver Arena
The first four rounds of Jannik Sinner
Round of 16: Jannik Sinner b. Alex De Minaur 7-6 6-3 6-4
Sinner takes the chair with De Minaur: the best of the match in 3 ‘
3rd round: Jannik Sinner b Taro Daniel 6-4 1-6 6-3 6-1
Sinner loses and finds himself, Daniel eliminated: the highlights
2nd round: Jannik Sinner b Steve Johnson 6-2 6-4 6-3
Sinner walks with Johnson, relive the success in 3 ‘
1st round: Jannik Sinner b Joao Sousa 6-4 7-5 6-1
Sinner, debut on velvet with Sousa: relive the match in 3 ‘
The first four rounds of Stefanos Tsitsipas
Round of 16: Stefanos Tsitsipas b Taylor Fritz 4-6 6-4 4-6 6-3 6-4
Tsitsipas wins the marathon with Fritz and reaches Sinner: highlights
3rd round: Stefanos Tsitsipas b Benoit Paire 6-3 7-5 6-7 6-4
Tsitsipas turns off Paire in four sets, the highlights
2nd round: Stefanos Tsitsipas b Sebastian Baez 7-6 6-7 6-3 6-4
Tsitsipas wins but not convincing: the match with Baez in 3 ‘
1st round: Stefanos Tsitsipas b Mikael Ymer 6-2 6-4 6-3
Tsitsipas goes fast, Ymer beaten in three sets: the match in 3 ‘
The matches will be live and exclusively on the Eurosport and Discovery + channels, with full coverage on Eurosport, Eurosport 2, Eurosport Player and Discovery +. DAZN and Tim Vision subscribers will be able to take advantage of the linear channels Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2, thus being able to enjoy the challenges of the first seasonal Grand Slam starting from January 17th.
Sinner beats De Minaur in 3 sets: two Italians in the quarter-finals
