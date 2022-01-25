Australian Open, Sinner-Tsitsipas LIVE on TV and Live Streaming: where to see it

Jannik Sinner plays his first quarter-final in Melbourne against the table’s No. 3 seed, 23-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas, who comes from the fifth-set battle against Fritz in the round of 16.

With the South Tyrolean it will be the 4th direct confrontation, the first on the fast: in Rome in 2019 Stefanos won, in 2020 Jannik. In the most recent precedent, that of last April in Barcelona, ​​the Greek won 6-3 6-3. Wednesday will be the first Grand Slam match between the two.

Sinner-Tsitsipas: information

Date, time and place: Wednesday 26 January 2022, not before 5:00 am, third match of the Rod Laver Arena

The first four rounds of Jannik Sinner

Round of 16: Jannik Sinner b. Alex De Minaur 7-6 6-3 6-4

3rd round: Jannik Sinner b Taro Daniel 6-4 1-6 6-3 6-1

2nd round: Jannik Sinner b Steve Johnson 6-2 6-4 6-3

1st round: Jannik Sinner b Joao Sousa 6-4 7-5 6-1

The first four rounds of Stefanos Tsitsipas

Round of 16: Stefanos Tsitsipas b Taylor Fritz 4-6 6-4 4-6 6-3 6-4

3rd round: Stefanos Tsitsipas b Benoit Paire 6-3 7-5 6-7 6-4

2nd round: Stefanos Tsitsipas b Sebastian Baez 7-6 6-7 6-3 6-4

1st round: Stefanos Tsitsipas b Mikael Ymer 6-2 6-4 6-3

