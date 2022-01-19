Australian Open, Sinner vs Johnson precedents: Jannick wins

Jannik is looking for the first third round of his career in Melbourne: two out of two wins against the American, number 104 in the world

Steve Johnson – American, number 104 in the standings – is Jannik Sinner’s opponent in the second round of the Australian Open. Challenge that will end the program on Margaret Court Arena, which means that it will be comfortable for Italian fans: the evening session will start at 9 am with the match between Raducanu and Kovicin, after which it will be Sinner’s turn. If successful, Jannik would face one between Andy Murray and Taro Daniel in the third round.

The moment – Good debut in the tournament for Riccardo Piatti’s pupil. The 11th seed on the draw won in three sets against Portuguese Joao Sousa: 6-4 7-5 6-1 in two hours and seven minutes of the match. For Sinner this is the second match of the second round at the Australian Open: in the only previous one there was the defeat against Marton Fucsovics, in 2020. Then the Italian was number 82 in the world, today he is 10th and is looking for the first third round of the career in Melbourne. Steve Johnson instead got the better of host Jordan Thompson, in a battle in the fifth set: three hours and 42 minutes of the game, with the comeback success after being down two sets to one. The American is number 104 in the world and has reached the third round of the Australian Open twice in his career: in 2015 (defeat to Kei Nishikori) and in 2016 (defeat to David Ferrer).

Previous – Sinner and Johnson have faced each other twice in their careers: the balance is in favor of Jannik, who has won on both occasions. The last precedent is very recent: quarter-finals on the American hard court in Washington, last August 6, with the success 6-4 6-2 for the Italian, then winner of the tournament. The two had previously faced each other on the ground of Rome, in 2019: 1-6 6-1 7-5 for a very young Sinner in the first round. Jannik was 17 years old, he was number 262 in the world (Johnson was 59th) and he won his absolute debut at the Internazionali d’Italia, dragging the audience from the center. In the second round came the defeat against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

