Australian Open, Sonego out in the 3rd round with Kecmanovic

Lorenzo Sonego’s Australian Open adventure ends, overtaken in the third round by the Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic who ended up winning 6-4 6-7 6-2 7-5 in 3 hours and 22 minutes. The greater solidity of Kecmanovic in rebounding shots gave no escape to a Sonego at times uncertain, decidedly foul and not very constant. The Serbian, on the other hand, had only one empty pass in the tie break of the second set which prevented him from ending the game in three straight sets. Sonego keeps the first batting game at zero thanks to four mistakes by Kecmanovic, but loses to 15 the next one allowing Kecmanovic to go up 3-1 and climb up to the ball of 4-1. The Serbian pushes harder and misses less: in the sixth game he offers the Piedmontese the first break points of the match, but cancels all four, also demonstrating that he knows how to play the important points very carefully. And the first set goes to the Serbian who wins the fraction 6-4.

No reaction

–

In the second the music does not seem to change: Sonego starts again with the handicap of a break (0-2) which recovers on 4 all, then dragging the rival to the tie break. Here the Serbian flies ahead 5-2, at 6-3 he gets 3 consecutive set points before undergoing the reaction of Sonego who with a row of four points overturns the situation by climbing forward 7-6 and then closing for 10 points to 8 at the useful third set point. The blue would like to interpret the game in a different way, but his tennis is not continuous and he can’t get much from his serve. So the third set is an ordeal that materializes with the heavy 6-2 quickly collected in just over half an hour. At the fourth break point of the first game of the fourth set, Sonego returns to operate the break using the twelfth useful ball of a match still in balance. The Piedmontese tries to charge up, gets to the ball of 3-0, but is caught back on 4 all and 5-6 is forced to face two match points. On the first he projects to the net closing a not simple smash, on the second instead he sinks in the net a high backhand volley that marks the end of the match. 13 aces but also 8 double fouls finish on Sonego’s abacus, 72% of firsts but only 68% of points scored with the first, 20 points scored on 32 runs but only 2 converted break points and finally 49 winners but 50 mistakes free.