Australian Open, the final Nadal-Medvedev, time, where to see it

For the Russian the title would mean primacy in the ranking, for the Majorcan the Slam record with overtaking Federer and Djokovic. On the field at 9.30 am Italian

Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev will take the field at 9.30 (Eurosport live) for the highly anticipated final in Melbourne, a match that, however, will end, will mark the history of tennis. It will be the final number 110 of the Australian Open, the number 475 in the history of Grand Slam tournaments, the number 215 of the Open Era and the second ever between a Spaniard and a Russian. In fact, Nadal and Medvedev have already faced each other in the final of the 2019 United States Open when the Spaniard won in the fifth set in a battle of almost five hours.

Previous – The total calculation of the precedents sees Nadal ahead 3-1: to the Spaniard the first challenge in Montreal in 2019 (6-3 6-0 in the final), then precisely the final of Flushing Meadows 2019 and the round robin match at the Atp Finals of the 2019 (6-7 6-3 7-6). Finally, in Medvedev the last challenge played in the semifinals at the 2020 Masters and won by 3-6 7-6 6-3.

Run-up Slam – For Rafa it would be the second victory at the Australian Open after that of 2009 and the 21st Grand Slam title which would put him a notch ahead of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, stopped at 20. Sixteen and a half years to chase Federer, it’s time used by the Majorcan between the first title at Roland Garros and the hypothetical 21st Grand Slam on Sunday. The Spaniard has never managed to have one more title than Federer. Daniil Medvedev can become the first player, excluding the Big Three, to win two Slam tournaments in a row since Andre Agassi who triumphed at the 1999 United States Open and the 2000 Australian Open. And also the first Open Era tennis player to win the first two Grand Slam titles in two consecutive finals. The last was John Newcombe who had won the first two Grand Slams at Wimbledon and at the 1967 United States Open.

Number 1 – A success by Medvedev would bring the Russian to just 90 points from world number 1 Djokovic (11,015 against 10,925). Medvedev could overtake the Serbian by winning the Rotterdam tournament as long as Djokovic does not play any tournaments in the two weeks following the end of the Australian Open. If, on the other hand, Medvedev does not play in Rotterdam (and neither in other tournaments in the next three weeks), the Russian would become world number 1 on February 21 even if only by winning the final in Melbourne as long as Djokovic does not collect points within three weeks.

Age doesn’t matter – Winning in Melbourne at 35 years and 7 months, Rafa would become the third-oldest Open Era champion in Australia after Ken Rosewall (first in 1972 at 37 and in 1971 at 36) and Roger Federer (king in 2018 at 36) ). Daniil Medvedev, on the other hand, who was one point from defeat in the quarter-final won 6-7 3-6 7-6 7-5 6-4 against Felix Auger-Aliassime, would become the eighth player ever to win the tournament by canceling match point after Gerald Patterson in 1927, Dinny Pails in 1947, Rod Laver in 1960, John Newcombe in 1975, Johan Kriek in 1982, Stefan Edberg in 1985 and Marat Safin in 2005.

Path – Rafa will play his 29th Grand Slam final having been on the pitch 17 hours and 4 minutes to beat the six opponents he faced: he took a minimum of one hour and 49 minutes in the first round against Marcos Giron and 4 hours and 8 minutes in the quarterfinals to overcome Denis Shapovalov. Medvedev instead spent a few more minutes (17 hours and 29 minutes) with a minimum of one hour and 54 minutes in the first round against Henri Laaksonen and a maximum of 4 hours and 42 minutes in the quarterfinals against Felix Auger-Aliassime. Five sets lost for Medvedev, four for Rafa.

The differences – Between them 10 years of difference and extremely different numbers: Nadal has won 89 ATP titles, has a budget in Australia of 75 wins and 15 defeats, in the Grand Slams of 297 wins and 41 defeats, on the hard court 500 wins and 140 defeats, 1037 victories in career and 209 defeats. Medvedev, on the other hand, has 14 Atp titles and 19-5 in Australia, 51-18 in the Grand Slams, 188-65 on hard courts, 228-100 in his career.

Watch the Australian Open on Discovery +. Activate now

January 29, 2022 (change January 29, 2022 | 20:01)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link