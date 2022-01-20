Australian Open, the match schedule for January 20: Sinner, Murray, Medvedev-Kyrgios

Rich Italian morning: Jannik against Johnson, super challenge between the Australian and number 2. Preceded by a night with Tsitsipas, Rublev, Muguruza and Sabalenka

Time to be noted: 9 am, Italian time. “Big match” at the Rod Laver Arena: Daniil Medvedev against Nick Kyrgios. That is: the number 2 in the world – and main favorite to win the final – against the loose cannon of the scoreboard, as always happens at the Australian Open. Woe to stop at the standings: Kyrgios is 115th in the ATP standings, but in the home tournament he showed the best of his career. They know something – among others – Grigor Dimitrov, Dominik Thiem and Rafael Nadal: all three in the end won it (the first two from number 3 in the world, Rafa when he was number 1) but sweating a lot. Also keep an eye on the mental aspect: Medvedev always travels on a tightrope, the Australian could make him waver. Certainly, for the Russian this is one of the most difficult obstacles to face on the road to final victory.

Breakfast with Sinner – Italian morning that will continue with Jannik Sinner, with the two games that will overlap unless there are surprises: the only blue tennis player on the field on the fourth day will face Steve Johnson – number 104 in the world – at Margaret Court Arena. Fifth match, the second of the evening session after the match between Emma Raducanu and Danka Kovinic. The start of Sinner’s match is estimated at around 10.15 / 30, Italian time: the South Tyrolean is being played for the chance to earn the third round in Melbourne for the first time. In front of a player beaten twice, in very significant contexts: in his absolute debut at the Internazionali d’Italia – a 17-year-old Sinner won on the central in 2019, from number 262 in the world – and last year in the quarter-finals in Washington, in the tournament then won from Alto Adige. It is not over here. At the John Cain Arena, not before 7.30 am Italian, there will be Andy Murray against Taro Daniel: whoever wins could face Sinner in the next round.

Night with Tsitsipas – A morning of great tennis, then, but also the night is no joke: between the men on the court Tsitsipas (third match on Margaret Court, against Baez) and Rublev (first match at Kia Arena, against Berankis); among women Muguruza (first match on Rod Laver Arena, against Cornet), Sabalenka (after the Spanish, against Wang), Kontaveit and Swiatek (respectively in the first match at Margaret Court and John Cain Arena). Match live on Eurosport and Player.

