Australian Open, the path of the Italians: Sinner with Tsitsipas

Berrettini in the half of Djokovic and Nadal, Jannik in the lower part with Medvedev and in the fourth of the Greek. Uphill departures for Sonego with Querrey. For the 19-year-old there is the idol of the house

In the upper part of the board we find the blue number one Matteo Berrettini who will have to try to chase away the bad memories related to last year’s injury remedied in the match with Khachanov. The blue n.1 is in the same half as Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic, still waiting to know if he will be able to take part in the event and that the Roman could meet in the quarter-finals. In the same half of Berrettini we find Fabio Fognini and Lorenzo Sonego respectively at the start against Griekspoor and Querrey. In the bottom half, the veteran Andreas Seppi will challenge the Polish Majchrzak on his debut while Lorenzo Musetti’s Australian Open starts decisively uphill, who will have to contend with the # 1 of Australia Alex De Minaur. Gianluca Mager’s first match was also tough, immediately at the start with the world number 5 Andrey Rublev. For Jannik Sinner, however, in the half of the second favorite Daniil Medvedev and in the quarter of Tstitsipas a soft start is expected against a qualifier while Cecchinato and Travaglia will have to fight with Kohlschreiber and Roberto Bautista Agut.

Berrettini, who sees himself again – The climb to the title of Matteo Berrettini, seeded n.7 of the tournament, will start against Next Gen Brandon Nakashima, who was able to get noticed at the Milanese Finals last November. Following the second round it will be the turn of one between Kozlov and Vesely to then get to the clash with the other Under 21 prodigy Alcaraz or Marton Fucsovics. Cameron Norrie will most likely be Berrettini’s opponent in the second round, a match that could lead the Italian to an already highly anticipated quarter-final with Novak Djokovic. In case of victory over the n.1 in the world, in the semifinals there would be two other challenging obstacles: Zverev or Nadal while in the final the top seed Daniil Medvedev is expected.

Jannik’s road – Jannik Sinner’s Australian Open, seeded 11 of the tournament, will start with a qualifier, then touch the more demanding challenges with Johnson or Thompson. Later it will be the turn of Andy Murray and Nikoloz Basilashvili to access the second week of the event and in the event that Sinner were to beat Ruud in the second round, a fourth awaits him to be enjoyed against the Greek Stefanos Tstitsipas. In the semifinal the South Tyrolean would then find one between Medvedev and Rublev, before dealing with the absolute favorite Novak Djokovic in the decisive act.

In and out – On the Italian night, the qualification matches were staged valid for access to the main draw of the Australian Slam with two Azzurri on the field. Salvatore Caruso was right of the Argentine Juan Pablo Ficovich (n.236 Atp) in a match of nerves that ended with a score of 7-5 7-6 (5) while he was unable to take the decisive step Gian Marco Moroni, eliminated from the Japanese No. 120 Atp Taro Daniel 6-3 6-1.

January 13 – 09:27

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link