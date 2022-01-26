Australian Open, the program of January 26: Sinner-Tsitsipas, but first Fognini and Bolelli

Quarter-finals of the lower part of the scoreboard, both men and women: all Italians will take the field at night

It was 3 hours and 49 minutes of jumping from the sofa, tension, pathos and adrenaline, the ones we experienced in front of the screen for the match between Matteo Berrettini and Gael Monfils. The Roman tennis player won in five sets, winning the semifinal: no Italian had come so far in the Melbourne Grand Slam. The seeded number 7 of the scoreboard will return to the field on Friday for the semifinal against Rafael Nadal – the time is not yet known – but for the Italian fans there will be another heart-pounding challenge: Jannik Sinner will see it against Stefanos Tsitsipas , up for grabs a place in the semifinal against one between Daniil Medvedev and Felix Auger-Aliassime. But this time we have to set the alarm early: Sinner’s match is scheduled for Wednesday on the Rod Laver Arena, not before 5 am in Italy.

THE PROGRAM – Between the night and the morning of Wednesday, the quarter-finals will be completed, both in the men’s and women’s draws. All matches are scheduled on the main court, the Rod Laver Arena: before Sinner-Tsitsipas it will be the two women’s matches, Collins-Cornet (at 1 am) and Swiatek-Kanepi (not before 3 am). The fourth match will be that between Medvedev and Auger-Aliassime, who will take the field in the middle of the Italian morning, not before 9.30. But from Italy the doubles match with Fabio Fognini and Simone Bolelli as protagonists will also be followed closely: the two Azzurri players will be engaged at Margaret Court Arena against seeded number 2, Ram and Salisbury. Also in this case it will be the middle of the night: second match in the program.

January 25 – 20:59

