Australian Open, the results of day 6 and the picture of the round of 16 with Berrettini and Sinner

The sixth day of the Australian Open 2022, the one who gave us the definitive picture of the round of 16 of the tournament. Come on Jannik Sinner, who defeated Taro Daniel in four sets. Stefanos did well too Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Eliminated Andrey Rublev.

Australian Open, the results of day 6

No problem for almost all the very first players on the ATP circuit: Daniil Medvedev easily passed Botic Van De Zandschulp in three sets, while Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Benoit Paire in four. Victories also for Felix Auger-Aliassime, Alex De Minaur, Taylor Fritz, Maxime Cressy, Marin Cilic and, of course, Jannik Sinner. Here’s how it went in detail.

Fritz beats Baustista Agut 6-0; 3-6; 3-6; 6-4; 6-3

Tsitsipas beats Paire 6-3; 7-5; 6-7; 6-4

Cressy beats O’Connel 6-2; 6-7; 6-3; 6-2

Medvedev beats Van De Zandschulp 6-4; 6-4; 6-2

Auger-Aliassime beats Evans 6-4; 6-1; 6-1

Sinner beats Daniel 6-4; 1-6; 6-3; 6-1

De Minaur beats Andujar 6-4; 6-4; 6-2

Cilic beats Rublev 7-5; 7-6; 3-6; 6-3

Australian Open, the complete program of the round of 16

The round of 16 of the Australian Open 2022 will begin in a few hours. To take the field in the Italian night will be Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev, who will face respectively Adrian Mannarino and Denis Shapovalov. In the morning, however, the confrontations between Miomir Kecmanovic and Gael Monfile, and between Matteo Berrettini and Pablo Carreno-Busta will be staged. The blue, in detail, will play no earlier than 10:30. The other matches, including Sinner vs De Minaur, will be played on Monday 24 January.

The framework of the round of 16 of the Final

January 23, 08:30 am Kecmanovic vs Monfils

January 23, 10:30 am Berrettini vs Carreno-Busta

January 23, 05:00 am A.Zverev vs Shapovalov

January 23, 04:00 am Nadal vs Mannarino

January 24, time to be defined Sinner vs De Minaur

January 24, time to be defined Fritz vs Tsitsipas

January 24, time to be defined, Auger-Alissime vs Cilic

January 24, time to be defined, Cressy vs Medvedev

Berrettini vs Carreno Busta and Sinner vs De Minaur, previous and odds

Berrettini vs Carreno-Busta – It will be the first cross between these two players. For the bookmakers, the blue starts with one foot ahead. His victory, in fact, is quoted between 1.40 and 1.44. While the Spaniard’s bang is given between 2.75 and 2.85.

Sinner vs De Minaur – It will be the third match between Jannik and the Australian. The balance is currently 2-0 for the South Tyrolean by virtue of the victories won at the Next Gen Finals in 2019 (4-2; 4-1; 4-2) and in the quarter-finals of the Sofia 2020 tournament (6-7; 6-4; 6-1). Also in this case, for the bookmakers it is a local tennis player who is the favorite. Sinner’s success is in fact quoted between 1.50 and 1.57. The affirmation of the home tennis player, on the other hand, is given between 2.30 and 2.55.

Where to see the Australian Open on TV and streaming

The Australian Open can be followed live on television on Eurosport1 and Eurosport2 channels, visible both on Sky and on Dazn. In addition, the Australian competition will be streamed on the Discovery +, Sky Go, Dazn, TimVision, NowTv and Eurosport Player apps.