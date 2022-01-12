Sports

Australian Open: The results of the Italian players involved in Day 3 Qualifiers. 4 blues in the final round

Lucia Bronzetti ITA, 10.12.1998

Lucia Bronzetti, Thomas Fabbiano, Alessandro Giannessi and Flavio Cobolli have reached the decisive round of the Australian Open qualifiers.

Fabbiano, # 202 ATP, beat the Portuguese in the second round by 75 62 Frederico Ferreira Silva, n.240 of the ranking: last obstacle for the 32-year-old from San Giorgio Jonico – Friday – the Ecuadorian Emilio Gomez, n.155 ATP and 23rd seeded of the “which”.
Giannessi, n.184 ATP, has instead overtaken the Frenchman by 36 63 76 (10) Quentin Halys, # 153 ATP and seeded 26th, canceling a match point in the decisive tie-break. The 31-year-old from La Spezia – again on Friday – will play the qualification with the German Yannick Hanfmann, 126 of the ranking and eighth seed.
Finally, the young Cobolli, n.199 in the ranking, eliminated the Czech by 64 62 Zdenek Kolar, n.144 ATP and 19th seeded: for the 19-year-old from Rome the last obstacle on the way to the main draw – Friday – is the Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry, n.129 ATP and 12th seeded.
Red light, however, for Andrea Vavassori.

Lucia Bronzetti, n.145 WTA and 26th seed of the “which”, in the second round, regulated the Russian Valeria Savinykh, n.194 WTA with a periodical 62: the 23 year old from Rimini from Villa Verucchio will play for a place on the scoreboard with the Japanese Nao Hibino, n.129 WTA and 15th seeded, who stopped 62 61 Elisabetta Cocciaretto, No 156 WTA.

Qualifying round
Alessandro Giannessi (ITA) c. (8) Yannick Hanfmann (GER)
Flavio Cobolli (ITA) c. (12) Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) – Friday
Thomas Fabbiano (ITA) c. (23) Emilio Gomez (ECU) – Friday
(26) Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) c. (15) Nao Hibino (JPN)

AUS Australian Open – 2nd Qualifying Round – Hard

Court 5 – Italian time: 00:00 (local: 10:00)
1st Inc. (15) N. Hibino JPN vs E. Cocciaretto ITA

GS Australian Open

N. Hibino [15]

6

6

E. Cocciaretto

2

1

Winner: N. Hibino

Court 7 – Italian time: 00:00 (local: 10:00)
5th Inc. F. Cobolli ITA vs (19) Z. Kolar CZE

GS Australian Open

F. Cobolli

6

6

Z. Kolar [19]

4

2

Winner: F. Cobolli

Court 14 – Italian time: 00:00 (local: 10:00)
2nd Inc. (A) A. Vavassori ITA vs E. Escobedo USE

GS Australian Open

A. Vavassori

6

4

E. Escobedo

7

6

Winner: E. Escobedo

4th Inc. T. Fabbiano ITA vs F. Ferreira Silva POR

GS Australian Open

T. Fabbiano

6

7

F. Ferreira Silva

2

5

Winner: T. Fabbiano

Court 15 – Italian time: 00:00 (local: 10:00)
1st Inc. V. Savinykh RUS vs (26) L. Bronzetti ITA

GS Australian Open

V. Savinykh

2

2

L. Bronzetti [26]

6

6

Winner: L. Bronzetti

4th Inc. A. Giannessi ITA vs (26) Q. Halys BETWEEN

GS Australian Open

A. Giannessi

3

6

7

Q. Halys [26]

6

3

6

Winner: A. Giannessi

