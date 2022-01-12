Australian Open: The results of the Italian players involved in Day 3 Qualifiers. 4 blues in the final round

Lucia Bronzetti ITA, 10.12.1998

Lucia Bronzetti, Thomas Fabbiano, Alessandro Giannessi and Flavio Cobolli have reached the decisive round of the Australian Open qualifiers.

Fabbiano, # 202 ATP, beat the Portuguese in the second round by 75 62 Frederico Ferreira Silva, n.240 of the ranking: last obstacle for the 32-year-old from San Giorgio Jonico – Friday – the Ecuadorian Emilio Gomez, n.155 ATP and 23rd seeded of the “which”.

Giannessi, n.184 ATP, has instead overtaken the Frenchman by 36 63 76 (10) Quentin Halys, # 153 ATP and seeded 26th, canceling a match point in the decisive tie-break. The 31-year-old from La Spezia – again on Friday – will play the qualification with the German Yannick Hanfmann, 126 of the ranking and eighth seed.

Finally, the young Cobolli, n.199 in the ranking, eliminated the Czech by 64 62 Zdenek Kolar, n.144 ATP and 19th seeded: for the 19-year-old from Rome the last obstacle on the way to the main draw – Friday – is the Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry, n.129 ATP and 12th seeded.

Red light, however, for Andrea Vavassori.

Lucia Bronzetti, n.145 WTA and 26th seed of the “which”, in the second round, regulated the Russian Valeria Savinykh, n.194 WTA with a periodical 62: the 23 year old from Rimini from Villa Verucchio will play for a place on the scoreboard with the Japanese Nao Hibino, n.129 WTA and 15th seeded, who stopped 62 61 Elisabetta Cocciaretto, No 156 WTA.

Qualifying round

Alessandro Giannessi (ITA) c. (8) Yannick Hanfmann (GER)

Flavio Cobolli (ITA) c. (12) Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) – Friday

Thomas Fabbiano (ITA) c. (23) Emilio Gomez (ECU) – Friday

(26) Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) c. (15) Nao Hibino (JPN)

Australian Open – 2nd Qualifying Round – Hard

Court 5 – Italian time: 00:00 (local: 10:00)

1st Inc. (15) N. Hibino vs E. Cocciaretto

GS Australian Open N. Hibino [15] N. Hibino [15] 6 6 E. Cocciaretto E. Cocciaretto 2 1 Winner: N. Hibino Service Development Set 2 E. Cocciaretto 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 5-1 → 6-1 E. Cocciaretto 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-1 → 4-1 E. Cocciaretto 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-0 → 3-0 N. Hibino 40-A 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 E. Cocciaretto 0-15 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Service Development Set 1 E. Cocciaretto 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-2 → 5-2 N. Hibino 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-1 → 4-2 E. Cocciaretto 4-0 → 4-1 E. Cocciaretto 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-0 → 3-0 E. Cocciaretto 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

Court 7 – Italian time: 00:00 (local: 10:00)

5th Inc. F. Cobolli vs (19) Z. Kolar

GS Australian Open F. Cobolli F. Cobolli 6 6 Z. Kolar [19] Z. Kolar [19] 4 2 Winner: F. Cobolli Service Development Set 2 Z. Kolar 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-1 → 5-2 F. Cobolli 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-0 → 5-1 Z. Kolar 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-0 → 5-0 F. Cobolli 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-0 → 4-0 Z. Kolar 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-0 → 3-0 F. Cobolli 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 Service Development Set 1 F. Cobolli 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 5-4 → 6-4 Z. Kolar 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 5-3 → 5-4 Z. Kolar 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 4-3 Z. Kolar 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 3-2 Z. Kolar 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 F. Cobolli 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1

Court 14 – Italian time: 00:00 (local: 10:00)

2nd Inc. (A) A. Vavassori vs E. Escobedo

GS Australian Open A. Vavassori A. Vavassori 6 4 E. Escobedo E. Escobedo 7 6 Winner: E. Escobedo Service Development Set 2 E. Escobedo 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 3-5 A. Vavassori 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 A. Vavassori 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Service Development Set 1 Tie-break 0-0 * 1 * -0 2 * -0 3-0 * 3-1 * 3 * -2 3 * -3 3-4 * 3-5 * 3 * -6 6-6 → 6-7 E. Escobedo 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 E. Escobedo 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 A. Vavassori 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 A. Vavassori 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1

4th Inc. T. Fabbiano vs F. Ferreira Silva

GS Australian Open T. Fabbiano T. Fabbiano 6 7 F. Ferreira Silva F. Ferreira Silva 2 5 Winner: T. Fabbiano Service Development Set 2 T. Fabbiano 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 F. Ferreira Silva 0-40 0-15 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 F. Ferreira Silva 3-3 → 3-4 F. Ferreira Silva 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 T. Fabbiano 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 F. Ferreira Silva 1-1 → 1-2 F. Ferreira Silva 0-0 → 0-1 Service Development Set 1 F. Ferreira Silva 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-2 → 5-2 T. Fabbiano 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 F. Ferreira Silva 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 3-2 T. Fabbiano 40-0 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 F. Ferreira Silva 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

Court 15 – Italian time: 00:00 (local: 10:00)

1st Inc. V. Savinykh vs (26) L. Bronzetti

GS Australian Open V. Savinykh V. Savinykh 2 2 L. Bronzetti [26] L. Bronzetti [26] 6 6 Winner: L. Bronzetti Service Development Set 2 V. Savinykh 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-4 → 2-5 L. Bronzetti 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 V. Savinykh 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 L. Bronzetti 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 Service Development Set 1 L. Bronzetti 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-5 → 2-6 L. Bronzetti 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 V. Savinykh 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 1-2 L. Bronzetti 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 0-2 V. Savinykh 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1

4th Inc. A. Giannessi vs (26) Q. Halys