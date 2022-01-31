Australian Open, the social reactions to Nadal’s success

Rain of reactions to the umpteenth feat of the Spaniard: from the video-selfie of Rod Laver to the tribute of the greatest in sport

Arianna Nardi

From football, to basketball, passing through Formula 1 and Moto GP. The world of sport acclaims Rafa Nadal’s great feat in Melbourne, where in the second longest Grand Slam final in history the Majorcan won over Daniil Medvedev after 5 hours and 24 minutes of battle, becoming the first player in history to win 21 tournaments of the Slam. Yet it was said by Uncle Toni that in the end it would have been the “gana”, or the desire to win, that would make the difference, the one that distinguishes great champions such as those who paid tribute to Nadal’s great feat in Australia on social networks .

The legend – Like the best Next Gens, tennis legend Rod Laver, in the front row of his arena, pulls out his phone in video camera mode to capture the precise moment when Nadal graduates for the second time champion at the Australian Open. After making history, the time has come to live it and enjoy it also as a spectator.

Corretja’s tears – Alex Corretja is deeply involved in the events, who as a commentator for the Spanish channels let himself go to a liberating cry in the commentary booth. “Even the commentators are human beings”, the former tennis player exclaimed sobbing. “What Nadal did is unspeakable.”

Swiatek “Rafan” – He never hid his weakness for the Majorcan Iga Swiatek, who despite leaving the scene in the semifinals of the women’s tournament decided to stay in Melbourne a few more days, perhaps precisely to support the childhood idol. His reaction to Nadal’s winners was priceless, pinched by the cameras during the final.

F1 Next Gen – With today’s victory, the Spaniard also enchants the new generation of Formula 1. As an expert gamer and skilled web surfer, Lando Norris of the McLaren team comments on Twitter with a simple and modern “gg”. Good game.

The sailing friend – From the world of motoring, congratulations from his friend Nico Rosberg could not be missing, who together with Rafa shares a passion for luxury boats. “What a legend! Super congratulations to my friend Sunreef Yachts ambassador! I watched every minute of the game! My daughters thought I was crazy screaming on TV! Congratulations also to Medvedev ”.

Marquez amazed – Remaining on the subject of engines, the other legend of Iberian sport Marc Marquez could not refrain from congratulating and expressing all his admiration for a champion like Nadal. “My goodness, what a brutality, what a mentality, what a garra, what a REFERENCE, what everything!”, Comments the 8-time world champion on his Instagram profile.

The favorite team – In addition to tennis, in Rafa’s thoughts, there is only Real. Punctual greetings from the favorite team: “Congratulations on your huge victory at the Australian Open and your historic Grand Slam title number 21! We are proud that a great madrid player like you and an honorary member of our club is a sports legend and the greatest tennis player of all time. ”

From basketball – Essential but effective the exultation of the former Spanish basketball player Pau Gasol, basketball legend and great friend of Rafa Nadal, with whom he seems to share the same destiny. Despite the injuries, Gasol has in fact managed to express himself at very high levels and to surprise with the results even after the age of 30, just as Nadal is continuing to do.