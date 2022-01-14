Australian Open, Voracova: ‘Treated like a criminal, it was a nightmare’

The Czech doubler like Djokovic had presented herself in Australia with an exemption, but did not appeal and returned home: “A long interrogation, requests to undress me. How disgusting”

Novak Djokovic was not the only player to have filed a medical exemption to try to play the Australian Open. The Czech Renata Voracova – a doubles player, with 11 career WTA titles – had presented herself with an exemption obtained after having an adverse reaction to a Covid infection, but was then expelled from Australia in the wake of the first cancellation of Djokovic’s visa, the one that took place at the airport. Unlike the Serbian, however, the tennis player had already been in Australia for days thanks to the exemption. In an interview with Bbc News Russian, Voracova vented about the treatment she received.

Like a criminal – “I felt a bit like a criminal, but there was no reason why I should feel that way. I have submitted all the documents and they have been approved. If I had known that there was even a 1% chance that something was wrong, I would not have left ”. In short, the player was sure she could enter Australia and would plan to get vaccinated in the future. And while Djokovic filed an appeal, Voracova said he was unaware of this possibility.

Undress, get dressed – The Czech player then noted disturbing details in another interview: “I didn’t feel safe until I got home. It was like I was watching a movie, a long interrogation with instructions like ‘undress, get dressed’. How disgusting, I don’t even want to think about it, let alone experience it again ”. Even the WTA, while highlighting how all players should be vaccinated and defending Australian immigration policies, took the field in defense of Voracova: “She followed rules and procedures, was authorized to enter upon her arrival and then suddenly the visa was canceled when he had done nothing wrong. We will continue to work with all authorities to address this unfortunate situation appropriately ”.

January 14, 2022

