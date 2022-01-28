Australian Open – What Matteo Berrettini is missing to win a slam

Who takes away what, in essence, is always the main exercise to do at the end of every single tennis tournament. Applies to all categories. Be you Sunday amateurs, good players, semi-professionals, professionals, etc. etc. It is a golden rule. It is useful for those who, in sport – and in life – always aim to take the extra step. Obviously, it does not escape this logic either Matteo Berrettini. The man who is rewriting, data in hand, the history of Italian tennis. First blue ever at the ATP Finals. First blue ever in the final at Wimbledon. First blue ever, after 117 years of tournament history, to go among the top 4 in the world even in distant Australia.

The comunication mainstream however, it is a delicate territory. When records are broken, doors open. And when doors open, especially for a tremendously fashionable dance, people flock. Not always having the background necessary to understand what is happening. And so, Matteo Berrettini, on his lips, passes in one day from promise to phenomenon, from phenomenon to pippafrom ripe to incomplete, from ready to unripe, and so on, in one communicative schizophrenia which will certainly hold court in the next few hours.

In fact, Berrettini missed a step. A step towards the second career slam final that many claimed could be done, especially in the face of the gasping and surviving Nadal seen in the quarter-finals against Denis Shapovalov. But Nadal Rafael, Manacor, June 3, 1986, was and is one of the greatest legends in the history of this sport. And this cannot fail to affect that overall assessment of things, that “who takes away what” necessary at the end of this Australian Open.

Berrettini undoubtedly takes away a lesson. Tactics, first of all. For two sets Nadal hammered him without interruption on his weak blow – the backhand – making him a basically defenseless player. The crossing from the purely point of view of the ballistics of the shots, of the main characteristics of each of the two, did not already play in Matteo’s favor on the eve; that in his technical background he carries with him a well-known limit. On that nerve, Rafa Nadal pounced on it with sadism, obtaining what he needed: an advantage cushion to manage any physical decline.

Rafael Nadal (Australian Open 2022) Credit Photo Getty Images

Berrettini undoubtedly takes away an awareness. Technique. To compete at the highest level, to take a step further – which basically means winning for Matteo, given the stages that she has been attending for some time now – you cannot have any weaknesses. To Berrettini, as far as possible, all that remains is to try to work further on his left side of the field, to try to get a little more. Not that he hasn’t already done so. From that challenge in New York in 2019 to today, Berrettini is already another player. The problem, of course, is that to beat people ‘like Nadal’ is still not enough. Juan Martin Del Potro, despite his many misfortunes, proved that it was possible to become very strong even with a built backhand. Given the characteristics, the road could be that for Matteo.

Berrettini, without a doubt, finally takes away a teaching. Nadal’s. The humility with which Rafa approached this match, the attention in key moments, the overall sum of what we saw on the pitch, show us – and undoubtedly teach Matteo – why the tennis player on the other side of the pitch will play. Sunday for the 21st slam title of his career, eventual all-time record in tennis history. The head, the tactics, the game plan, the intelligence and the ability to put these notions together and transform them into a technical gesture on the pitch were the key to success against a younger, healthier and tremendously dangerous player. The question, at this point, becomes another: are these characteristics replicable or do we enter the sphere of innate gifts?

Were the first of the two options, Berrettini, of course, will know how to treasure it.

If it were the second, well, all that remains is to wait a few years: time plays on the side of Matthew and those of his generation.

There is only one detail: this phrase has been said for more than five years.

