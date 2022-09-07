Australian Sex Education? Netflix reveals the trailer for ‘Heartbreak High’

For those who want to live their teenage dream forever – to quote Katy Perry – and not miss a single teen drama, a new one is coming to Netflix. Well, more or less, since it is a remake of a series of the 90s with the same name that ran for seven seasons and was very popular in Australia. The next September 14 opens Heartbreak High, an Australian original series that, in terms of humor and general themes, is very reminiscent of Sex Education (of course, we are simplifying, based only on the trailer and without being able to make a more articulate judgement). Get an idea by watching the official trailer at the end of this note.

Heartbreak High is described as “an adrenaline-pumping journey into the minds and lives of a group of Australian teenagers«. The discovery of a secret map that traces all the connections and love affairs of the school year makes its designer, Amerie (16 years old, rebellious and talkative played by Ayesha Madon), suddenly invisible to her classmates. Amerie suddenly finds herself isolated and friendless except for her best friends Quinn (Chloe Hayden) and Darren (James Majoos), and together with them she must try to fix her reputation as she juggles love, sex, and sex. and the broken hearts. Meanwhile, in an attempt to keep these sex-obsessed students at bay, the school forces them to participate in a sex education program.